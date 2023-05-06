Henry Meiser

St. Mary's Ryken senior and MYAC Secretary Henry Meiser spoke on behalf of the council to announce their support of HB119. The bill would have allowed the state superintendent of schools to withhold funds if public school systems do not follow guidelines established by the state board of education.

 Photo courtesy MYAC

Each year, new members between 14-22 years old are chosen to work on the Maryland Youth Advisory Council, aiming to represent their peers’ best interests in the state government.

The council was established in 2008 and includes students from around the state appointed by the governor, the senate president, the house speaker or the Governor's Office for Children, according to maryland.gov.