St. Mary's Ryken senior and MYAC Secretary Henry Meiser spoke on behalf of the council to announce their support of HB119. The bill would have allowed the state superintendent of schools to withhold funds if public school systems do not follow guidelines established by the state board of education.
Each year, new members between 14-22 years old are chosen to work on the Maryland Youth Advisory Council, aiming to represent their peers’ best interests in the state government.
The council was established in 2008 and includes students from around the state appointed by the governor, the senate president, the house speaker or the Governor's Office for Children, according to maryland.gov.
Members serve one two-year term if appointed. The council currently includes 20 members who meet monthly to work on the legislative or public awareness committees to provide feedback and recommendations to government officials for issues that impact young people.
“I’ve always been really interested in the legislative process,” said Grace Minakowski, a 10th grader at Huntingtown High School. “I think lawmaking is interesting, but I think it's more interesting when you bring in the different players and perspectives. I love to learn about ideology.”
Minakowski is a first-year member who serves as head of the legislative committee. She helps plan department meetings, research bills and schedule meetings with legislators, she said.
First-year member and University of Maryland freshman Eric Valentine Jr. remembers wanting to join the council after hearing about the experience from a friend.
“I was listening to some of his stories and I think I attended one of their events,” Valentine said. “I really enjoyed it. So I applied and unfortunately, I was not accepted to be a member of the committee. But I didn't let that deter me.”
Originally from La Plata, Valentine applied again last summer and now serves on the legislative committee where he helps keep track of any bill that has to do with youth, he said.
Emily Shrieves, originally from Lusby, is finishing her second year on the council. She is a junior at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and serves as the vice chair of the council.
“I think that young people in politics in general often don't get the seat at the table that they deserve,” Shrieves said. “I really think it's important to advocate for that group. Even though people younger than 18 can't vote, I think it's still important to represent them in the laws that we make and the actions we pursue.”
In her time on the council, Shrieves developed a social media presence to help MYAC reach more young people. The Instagram account, @mdyouthcouncil, has more than 200 followers.
Being on the council helped first-year member and Great Mills High School 10th grader Nancy Lin learn to talk to new people and expand her academic interests.
“At school, I’m in STEM programs,” Lin said. “But MYAC has opened the door for other subjects.”
Minakowski says she enjoys being on the council because she feels that she has the power to make a difference in her community.
“When I hear my peers complain about things like health education and the environment or inequity, I feel like I have an avenue to actually make a change,” Minakowski said.
The council has its last meeting in May, where members will reflect on the year and celebrate, Valentine said. Anyone interested in joining the council can attend an application information session on Zoom on Saturday, June 3.