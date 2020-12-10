There's plenty of quilt in this club

As an ob-gyn in the early 1980s at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital in Kentucky, Dr. Ruby Alonzo had plenty of down time. She used much of that time to read, but was soon encouraged to take up quilting by an unlikely source.
“I would be waiting for patients [to deliver] and I would have nothing to do,” said Alonzo, who retired in 2014 from the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick. “I could be waiting for hours so I would just sit there, but you get tired of reading and reading and reading so the cleaning women asked me, ‘Why don’t you learn to quilt?’”
As Alonzo began quilting, the women continually checked on her progress.
“They would come over and say, ‘No, this is how you do it. Do this or do this,’” Alonzo said. “I liked it right away. It’s very relaxing because you’re not worrying about anything.”
And last week, Alonzo and her Quilter Sisters club at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Huntingtown dropped off a donation of 70 quilts to the CalvertHealth hospital.
“It’s a really generous offering and we really appreciate it and our patients love them,” said Donna Arnstein, who is the director of the medical center’s family birth center. “To receive donations like this from the community is just another extension of the community to us at the hospital and to identify the work we’re doing to support the community.”
The 42-by-42-inch quilts will be used in the infusion unit — according to www.bccancer.com, Oxaliplatin has an unusual side effect called “cold dysesthesia,” which means that different parts of a patient’s body may be very sensitive to cold food, drinks and temperatures — and the obstetrics unit of the hospital.
“This is the season of giving so they’re being given as Christmas gifts to the new babies,” said Janie Joy, who is an obstetrics technician at the medical center. “We gave out two this morning [to newborns] and the moms were almost in tears they loved them so much.”
The club, which used to meet each Wednesday but now works individually because of COVID-19, makes several donations to the hospital each year.
The 10-member club has also donated quilts to the medical center’s Sheldon Goldberg Breast Cancer Center, Project Linus in St. Mary’s County, the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Project ECHO and Safe Harbor.
“I’m always excited” to drop off our quilts as donations, said Quilter Sisters member Karen Freeland-Wood, who was taught how to quilt by her grandmother Florence Stewart Duke while in junior high school. “It’s something they can use and enjoy.”
“They get tremendous joy out of what they do and know that the fruit of their labor is going to be utilized rather than just hanging on a wall someplace,” said Alonzo’s husband, Dr. Charles Judge, who works at Calvert Internal Medicine.
Judge said he helps out the club as an “oiler, adjuster and sewing machine repairman,” and added the family’s kitchen sometimes doubles as an assembly line for the endeavor.
The club receives some materials from fundraisers and from donations from church members.
“It’s like being an artist,” Judge said of quilters. “You are using fabric as your medium to make something of beauty for other people to be warmed by. That’s the best way to put it.”
After moving from Kentucky to Maryland in the mid-1980s, Alonzo was soon recruited by the Quilter Sisters club at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, in part because she possessed a certain skill.
“They needed someone who does blind stitching,” Alonzo said, “and that’s the only way I [sew] when my patients have a Caesarian [section]. Then they asked me if I knew how to quilt and I said, ‘Yes.’”
It was a perfect fit for Alonzo, who was unsure of which path to take following her retirement.
“After I retired I thought, ‘What can I do now?’” said Alonzo, who also enjoys traveling and has “finally” learned how to cook.
She added quilting has led to a lucrative — albeit not much — source of income after the first-ever quilt she made took second place and won a $2 cash prize at the Calvert County Fair several years back.
Quilting is “a sense of accomplishment and it’s very relaxing,” said Alonzo, who estimated she has since made “hundreds” of quilts. “It’s almost a therapy while being quarantined. And it makes you feel like you’re doing something for the community.”
And about those cleaning women back in Kentucky?
“They would be proud of me now,” she said.
