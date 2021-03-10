Three candidates vying to replace current Councilwoman Paddy Mudd will be on the Monday, March 15, primary ballot in La Plata.
Mudd decided not to run again. The top two candidates from the primary will advance to the May 4 general election.
The candidates are David Jenkins, 71, Amy Posey, 48, and Chelsea Williams, 37.
Jenkins
Jenkins said he’s running “because as a city planner, by education and working in the profession, I know and understand the impact of growth and development.”
“La Plata is at the confluence of COVID-19 and the long-term implications from a flurry of recent development activity — several residential annexation requests and the start of Heritage Green (annexed in 1990) that will have significant impacts on the community,” he said.
Jenkins, who previously was planning director for the town and executive director of the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, said the top two issues facing the town are how to balance growth with the need to reinvest in the downtown and local businesses and providing needed infrastructure and services, while maintaining fiscal sustainability.
Posey
Amy Posey is judiciary clerk for the Charles County District Court.
She has worked for the court for over 20 years. Her previous positions have included fiscal clerk, fiscal operations analyst and courtroom clerk.
“I am running to be involved, and I want to be good role model for my children,” she said.
“The top issues facing the town are interrelated: growth and infrastructure,” she said.
Williams
Chelsea Williams was raised in Charles County and moved to La Plata eight years ago to raise her family.
“I have worked as a legislative aide and in public relations, among other roles,” she said. “If elected, I would work to make downtown more pedestrian and bike friendly and preserve green spaces. I’d welcome new small businesses that will make positive contributions. Finally, I’d encourage new voices to participate in government to ensure that changes benefit all residents.”
Other candidates
Other candidates who filed by the March 1 deadline included Mayor Jeannine James; incumbent Matt Simpson and challenger James Goldsmith, Ward 1; newcomers Jonathan D. Norris and Matthew D. Trollinger, Ward 2; and Evalyne L. Bryant-Ward, Ward 3. These will be on the May 4 ballot.
Current council members Brent Finagin, Ward 2, and Emily Mudd Hendricks, Ward 3, are not running again.
