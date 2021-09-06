Three Republican women officeholders are seeking reelection in St. Mary's County.
Christy Kelly is running for her third term as treasurer, while Debbie Mills Burch and Phyllis Superior are running for their second terms as clerk of court and register of wills.
As of Aug. 31, no other candidates had filed for those seats, which are on the 2022 ballot.
Kelly, who was first elected in 2014, said she is running to provide continuity to the office, whose primary function is billing and collection of real estate and personal property taxes. Other functions include the issuance of motor vehicle registration renewals, liquor licenses, deed transfers, business license renewals and conducting an annual tax sale auction.
"With the great successes experienced developing our website as a hub for information and online payment processing, I am looking forward to taking the website to the next level to include transparency in government," Kelly said.
"We have had our first online tax sale due to the pandemic restrictions," she said. "This was a new project that I enjoyed achieving. I look forward to developing this tool into a valuable service to all users on an annual basis."
Burch, who was first elected in 2018, said, "When I first ran ... I knew I had the experience and knowledge that could be beneficial to the office and my community. I have continued to learn each and every day and assist my office with providing the best customer service and assistance to the citizens of St. Mary's County."
Superior, who was also first elected in 2018, noted that she has been employed in the register of wills office since 2003.
"I look forward to providing the same efficient, professional and caring service that I have provided in the past and continuing the tradition of outstanding public service that the register of wills office is known for," she said.
Kelly and Superior were unopposed in 2018, while Burch defeated Democrat Faye Wheeler 55.1% to 44.8% in the general election. Burch also won the Republican primary election in 2018 in a close contest with Pete Cucinotta, 51.2% to 48.8%.
In 2014, Kelly won a three-way contest with 58.4% over Democrat Carrie Swartz and independent candidate Steve Gelrud, who had 29.2% and 12.3% of the votes.