Three house fires last week — one in Calvert and two in Charles — left four people dead.
The victim of a fire that occurred at a residence in Lusby on Friday, April 1, was identified this week after an autopsy performed by the Maryland State Medical Examiner. A woman and young child who both died in a Waldorf fire on Thursday, March 31, had not been publicly identified as of presstime this week.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said Paul Alan Pinkowski, 58, was positively identified as the person found dead at the house on Double Tree Lane in Lusby.
According to a Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office press release, just after 3 p.m. on April 1 firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties responded to the house fire. The initial dispatch indicated possible entrapment of a person.
In a report posted by firefighter Charles Miedzinski, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department reported crews from the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department arrived on the scene first and discovered “a fire on a back deck and extension to the house.”
Crews located Pinkowski and responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Since Southern Maryland fire investigators were still handling three earlier incidents, including the double-fatality fire in Charles from the day before, fire investigators from Annapolis and Prince George’s County assisted with the Lusby probe.
The state fire marshal and the Calvert sheriff’s offices conducted a joint investigation into Pinkowski’s death.
As of presstime, the time Pinkowski’s exact cause of death and the nature of the fire had not been determined.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still investigating the deaths of an unidentified woman and a baby that happened late Thursday, March 31.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for reports of an assault and a house fire. They arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
According to a report posted by Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, crews were alerted at approximately 11:28 p.m. In addition to Squad 2 from Hughesville, crews from Waldorf arrived and saw fire showing through the roof of an end-of-the-row townhouse.
“Shortly after entry, command sounded the evacuation tones and pulled all firefighters from the structure due to deteriorating conditions,” according to the post. Crews were able to safely enter another side of the townhouse to assist with extinguishment and conduct a primary search.
“During a secondary search, crews located deceased occupants in the primary unit,” according to the post.
The bodies of an adult female and an infant girl were located within the residence after the fire was extinguished. The bodies have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Detectives are working with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
According to the release, the identity of the deceased will be release once they have been positively identified.
Anyone with information about the Waldorf fire is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Woman dies in April 6 fire
The state fire marshal and Charles sheriff’s offices are also investigating the cause of an April 6 fire at a Hughesville home that seriously injured a 44-year-old man and left a 75-year-old woman dead.
According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, firefighters from multiple counties arrived around 9:30 a.m. at 5950 Foster Place and discovered a house on fire. The home was difficult to access due to being over 1 mile down a dirt road. The home’s occupants were found in the driveway suffering from burn injuries. Both were taken to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Another release sent Thursday afternoon said the woman, Barbara Sue Thompson, died from her injuries. The man was listed in stable condition as of Thursday.
Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined the fire originated on the first floor.
The male occupant was on the home’s second floor when he heard an explosion and saw smoke from the HVAC vents, according to the release. He then went to the first floor and found heavy fire conditions in a bedroom. He entered the room, retrieved the female occupant, and sustained significant burn injuries.
"These tragic incidents are heartbreaking and are a reminder that fire is everyone's fight. Get out, stay out. Have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release.
"The first line of defense against fire is prevention," Geraci continued, "Prevention starts with awareness. I'm asking all Maryland families to be aware of the fire hazards in your home and address them sooner rather than later."
