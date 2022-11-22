Two housing developments — one of which could be over 1,000 units — and an auto parts store may be on the way in the Lexington Park area of St. Mary’s County.
According to concept site plans and other documents submitted to the county land use and growth management department in October, an O’Reilly Auto Parts, the Villas at Lexwood and Stewart’s Grant are planned.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, a 7,135-square-foot store, would be located at 21400 Suburban Drive and Great Mills Road.
The Villas at Lexwood includes 40 townhomes on 5.5 acres at Lexwood Drive and Great Mills Road. The proposed disturbed area on the site is 3.9 acres with 1.66 acres deemed impervious.
Aydco Holdings LLC of Salisbury is the owner. The proposal is consistent with the comprehensive plan, according to comments from the county’s technical evaluation committee.
Stewart’s Grant would consist of 1,185 units on 393 acres at 46447 Quatman Road and Great Mills Road. The planned unit development would also include a 20-acre commercial area.
Stewart’s Grant would include 670 townhomes, a four-story 224-unit apartment building and 291 single family homes, according to a planning document that was proposed for the Nov. 14 planning commission meeting but was apparently pulled.
In an email, planner Brandy Glenn said Stewart’s Grant is scheduled to come before the planning commission on Dec. 12.
The project would be located east of Great Mills High School and a planned YMCA.