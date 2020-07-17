While Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties each contain unique aspects that do stand out, history shows there is a whole lot more that unites the jurisdictions than divides them.
Some of that unity goes back to pre-colonial times when the Piscataway Indians inhabited the entire region. As Maryland was colonized in the 1600s, the separate jurisdictions began to evolve.
Despite the subsequent provincialism, the entire region retained much of its rural character for generation after generation.
John Hartline, executive director of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, said it was elimination of legal slot machines throughout the region in the 1960s that prompted regional officials to band together to salvage Southern Maryland’s economic viability.
“All of the county governments were dependent on slots,” said Hartline. “Being on a peninsula, somewhat isolated, the tri-county council was seen as a way to get the region more support and be better heard in Annapolis. We’ve had an awful lot of success.”
Hartline said the tri-county council was a key player in the expansion of the region’s military bases. “The Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge [linking Calvert and St. Mary’s] was a tri-county council initiative,” said Hartline, adding “it’s done a lot to get things started.”
In fact, the three counties, united as one in the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, proved to be a prototype for the Old Line State’s other rural regions. Hartline told Southern Maryland News that four other rural regions — the lower, upper and middle portions of the Eastern Shore and Western Maryland — have tri-county councils modeled after the Southern Maryland organization.
“We’re all different but we’re closely knitted together,” said Hartline, who added Maryland’s five tri-county councils form the Rural Maryland Council, where issues common to the state’s smaller jurisdictions, such as transportation, can be discussed and solutions determined.
“I got a sense of the region very soon after moving here in 2000,” said Tom Dennison, the government and public affairs director for Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. “It was rural but also on the rise with a tremendous amount of growth.”
Dennison said he worked for Southern Maryland Newspapers when he arrived from Pennsylvania fresh out of college. He told Southern Maryland News that the area of Pennsylvania he hails from “is much more rural.”
While living in Mechanicsville, Dennison said his daily drive to Annapolis to cover the Maryland General Assembly’s annual three-month sessions “was a huge culture shock.”
Through his reporting on the work regional representatives were doing in the state legislature, he gleaned insight into Southern Maryland’s “political world and how people interact with each other.”
Since joining SMECO, Dennison has been interacting with customers throughout the region. He concedes “the culture of each county is very unique.” Dennison cited as examples a group of Charles County residents’ resistance to SMECO’s solar projects and the pushback from some Calvert residents regarding the significant size changes in utility poles needed for the service upgrades.
“We try to work with people,” said Dennison.
As for being a Southern Maryland resident, Dennison said of he and his wife, “We miss our folks in Pennsylvania. But my two daughters are well-adjusted and active athletically. It’s all they’ve ever known. Sometimes you’ve got to go where the jobs are.”
“It’s a solid region,” said Roy Dyson, who represented the three Southern Maryland counties during the decade he was Maryland District 1’s representative in Congress and, later, all of St. Mary’s and portions of Calvert and Charles in the Maryland General Assembly.
“Times have changed and we have had some of the greatest growth in the state. Overnight we had more cars on the road with that growth,” he said.
Dyson recalled sponsoring legislation in the General Assembly to fund a transportation study for Southern Maryland.
“We looked at problems as a region,” he said. “We had a lot of good recommendations but they were expensive. Those issues don’t go away.”
As a state lawmaker, Dyson also had a hand in the establishment of the College of Southern Maryland, which he stated only occurred “after lots of negotiations between the three counties’ boards of commissioners. We already had Charles County Community College. Charles County dominated. For the college to grow it needed to be more regional.”
Charles County Community College began in 1958. It subsequently expanded its services into the other two Southern Maryland counties — St. Mary’s in 1978 and Calvert two years later. In 2000, the College of Southern Maryland was officially established.
“One county couldn’t have done it,” said Dyson, who recalled getting equal representation for the three counties on the CSM trustees board was a large sticking point that was ultimately resolved.
“In the end, we got a much better college,” Dyson said.
The state legislature also worked to mandate that all public four-year colleges in Maryland accept the transfer of credits from all of the state’s community college.
The presence of the U.S. military has also given the local jurisdictions commonality. Hartline said the naval bases at Patuxent River, Indian Head and even across the Potomac River in Dahlgren, Va., “are viewed by the federal government almost as a unit. What’s good for one of our bases is good for all of our bases.”
While the era of tobacco in all three Southern Maryland counties is fading, Hartline declared agriculture is entrenched in the region’s way of life. He noted that farmers from all three jurisdictions participated in the state’s Tobacco Buyout earlier in the century. Money allocated from the Cigarette Restitution Act has been used for land preservation.
Hartline said the region’s latest agriculture enterprise is the plan for a regional meat processing facility that will be centrally located in Charlotte Hall.
When asked if he thought agriculture in Southern Maryland was making a comeback, Dyson declared, “agriculture has to make a comeback. America was the food-basket for the world and Southern Maryland contributed to that.”
Noting that farming in America appears on the wane, Dyson added, “This country has to face facts if we don’t do something.”
The vexing problems of an ever-burgeoning region pose plenty of challenges in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s and might seem daunting. However, there’s plenty to celebrate about life in Southern Maryland.
Hartline, who described himself as an “amateur nature photographer,” said the region’s greatest commonality is quite simple. “Southern Marylanders all love nature,” he said. “That brings our region together.”
