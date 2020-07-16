Municipal officials in North Beach are hoping some of the bayside town’s persistent flooding problems can be eased with an intense cleaning of a street storm drainpipe.
During their July 9 meeting, the North Beach Town Council unanimously awarded an $86,662 contract to Chesapeake Environmental Services LLC of Delmar for the cleaning of a large storm drain pipe located on 5th Street between Bay and Chesapeake avenues.
The drain pipe "has never been cleaned,” said town public works director Don Bowen. “We’re looking to do something about 5th Street flooding. It's going to totally clean the entire pipe.”
Bowen said Calvert County government will split the cost of the contract with the town, and debris removed from the pipe will be taken to the county landfill. The county has agreed to waive the tipping fee for the debris. Bowen stated, per the contract, that the added material hauling component will cost $37.50 with $7,985 for other details, including equipment work and per day labor.
The Eastern Shore-based contractor outbid three other companies — including one from Lusby and another from North Carolina — that submitted proposals for the project.
“We’ve worked with them before,” said Bowen of CES. The company has also worked with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration and Ocean City’s Department of Public Works.
Bowen said he expected the work to take between five and 10 days.
The meeting was chaired by Council Vice President Jane Hagen, who was substituting for the absent Mayor Mike Benton.
“The mayor will be quite happy,” Bowen predicted after the contract was awarded.
Change in property tax rate
At a special July meeting, the town council approved an emergency ordinance to amend the North Beach fiscal 2021 budget to incorporate the constant yield tax rate. As noted in the emergency ordinance, in early June the council “erroneously adopted a tax rate that exceeded the constant yield rate that will generate the same amount of property tax revenue as did the rate adopted in the preceding year.”
In June the council voted to leave the town’s property tax rate at $0.6329 of $100 of assessed value following the public hearing. After town officials discovered the local government article of the Maryland Annotated Code mandates the constant yield rate, the budget was amended based on a real property tax rate of $.6170 of $100 of assessed value. The ordinance further states that with the reduction in property tax revenues, appropriations would be reduced as well.
Boat fest scuttled
On July 8, End Hunger in Calvert President Jaqueline Miller announced that the 2020 Dragon Boat Festival in North Beach had been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Due to the physical social distancing limitations and North Beach’s beachfront closures for the season, we will not be able to host the Dragon Boat Festival in 2020,” Miller stated. “Though we are extremely disappointed, the safety and health of our community are what matter most.”
Members of the North Beach Council wrapped up the July meeting by reminding residents that COVID-19 remains a concern.
“It’s still fairly dangerous out there,” said Councilman Paul Troncone.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Councilman Gregg Dotson added. “It still amazes me that people don’t want to wear a mask.”