A group of transgender students held a sit-in at St. Mary's College of Maryland's administration building lobby on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to voice their list of demands.
The week prior, the Call Us By Name group issued its demands to the college, which responded with an email prior to the planned sit-in.
Several students spoke during last week's protest. They were visibly upset about the situation and the college's response, and many used profanities.
Alex Clay, an organizer of the group along with Calvin Ryan and Dylan Roeper, began by referring to "professional gaslighting we've faced for the past four years."
"I'm just a damn kid," said Clay, a senior at the college. "This isn't an issue at most schools."
Among the demands raised by the group were having gender-neutral restrooms in each academic building, renaming open housing "gender-inclusive" housing and having a transparent transgender name change policy.
The list of demands also called for the resignation of Kelsey Bush, the college's chief diversity officer, and an investigation into the offices of information technology and residence life, including directors Linda Ward and Danielle Brush.
Southern Maryland News emailed Bush, Ward and Brush individually for a response, but didn't receive any by press time.
Clay, who identifies as they/them, said Bush asked them inappropriate and uncomfortable questions. "He asked me if I'm out to my parents, if they accepted me," Clay said in a text message. "He also graphically described his relationship with his trans [relative] and her implants."
"How am I supposed to report transphobia to the person who is transphobic to me?" Clay asked during the protest.
Also in a text, Clay said that in regard to open housing, Brush implemented openly transphobic policies in making open housing credit-based, limiting who was eligible.
In reference to Jerri Howland, the vice president of student affairs who started June 1, Clay said, "being new is not an excuse."
"The [name change] policy needed to be implemented yesterday. I guess 2022 ... is better than a vague abstract date," Clay said.
The latter was in reference to the college's response, which was written by Howland and emailed to the group last week. In it, she notes 2022 as when various things could be accomplished, including a new name change policy by fall 2022, implementation of new software to update all chosen names across all systems by fall 2022 and investigating opportunities to provide more gender-neutral restrooms in academic buildings.
Howland and college spokesman Michael Bruckler noted that the college does not require students to legally change their names in order for them to be updated in the college's computer systems.
However, in her letter, Howland said, "We recognize that the current chosen name system is imperfect."
She noted that the current process involves multiple offices throughout campus and a variety of software and databases, and said changing a name requires input of manual data. An updated data feed in one system may overwrite the chosen name that had been manually entered, she said.
"We are taking steps to work around these limitations to honor people’s names as best we can until our technology is updated," Howland said. "We will work with the campus partners to review how class rosters are generated to ensure that instructors receive the most accurate information possible about their students’ names."
"Open housing is LGBTQ-plus housing," Clay said. Without providing details, Clay added that they originally thought their two years living in open housing wasn't so bad, but later came to think it was hell.
However, in an email on Saturday, Oct. 16, Clay said that open housing frequently has two showers and two toilets out of five that are out of service. The college student called this "unequal facilities."
According to Howland's letter, there are 38 open housing slots available for the current academic year, and Bruckler said anyone can apply for those.
"Even if you aren't transphobic, if you enforce transphobic policies you become transphobic," Clay said.
Ryan, also a senior, spoke of "dead naming" at the sit-in.
"Getting students' names right should not be an issue at all," Ryan said, noting the fight has been going on for at least the past two years.
Sam Boyer identified as a trans female and said she presented an intake form with her preferred name at the wellness center. She said staff were polite initially, but when they thought they were outside of earshot, they referred to her as the name on her driver's license.
Another student who transferred to the college as a junior said, "I feel professors aren't trained what to do when they have trans students in their class. Half the class stares at my tits when I [identify as] they/he."
In regard to gender-neutral restrooms, another student said, "I can make a [expletive] gender-inclusive bathroom right now. Give me a piece of paper and a Sharpie. It's just a sign." That student later said they did not want to provide a name because their parents didn't know that they recently came out. The student identified as "non-binary and queer in general."
Bruckler sent Southern Maryland News a copy of a letter that college President Tuajuanda Jordan sent to the group shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
In it, Jordan said gender-inclusive restrooms would be assigned in every academic building with a goal of having it done by Oct. 20. "These will be temporary for now with the goal of permanently refurbishing them over the next few months and allowing for more than one stall," she said.
In addition, Jordan said changing the name of open housing to "gender-inclusive housing" has begun. "Colleagues are reviewing where this language is currently in place and will update as quickly as possible," she said.
And she said students could immediately change their names on their "one cards" that are used on campus.
However, in regard to the latter, Clay said in an email on Oct. 16 that, "We, sorta, technically, came to a compromise on it. It wasn’t really a compromise if you watch the video — we just simply changed our demand due to the fact they refused to help us really. We would be fine waiting another year for a name change system as long as President Tuajuanda Jordan wrote an official apology and sent it as an all students email. To quote her, 'I will not apologize.'"
Also in the email, Clay included a copy of a Nov. 18, 2014, letter written to the college's then-Dean of Students Leonard Brown Jr. in which a group of nine students and staff asked for improvements in five areas: name and gender on student record, restrooms, medical forms, gender-neutral housing and human resources. The latter issue was in regard to transgender employees, including student employees.
Brown was Jordan's first hire when she began her term as president in 2014, according to a press release. Brown left the college in June of last year.