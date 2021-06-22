Darrel Reid is tired of northern Charles County getting trashed.
Reid has complained to county officials about two illegal trash dumps that he’s seen near his home off Route 5 near the junction with Route 301.
Reid said he began noticing a trash dump in an ally behind the Pinefield Shopping Center in January. “It’s growing bigger by the day,” he said last week. The dump is located between the shopping center and Route 5.
He called the Charles County Department of Public Works-Facilities about it, and said he was told they were aware of the problem.
He also noticed a trash dump behind a Sonic restaurant at 2055 Crain Highway. “It got cleaned up a month ago, but it came back,” he said.
Both of the dumps are located near Mattawoman Drive, which crosses Route 5 and Route 301.
Reid, who has lived in the Pinefield subdivision east of Route 5 since moving from Temple Hills in 1975, said, “It seems like the county and the state have forgotten about the northern part of the county.”
He said both dumps are eyesores as well as health and environmental hazards.
According to Charles County spokeswoman Erin Pomrenke, the area behind Sonic was cleaned earlier in the spring by the landowner following correspondence from the county’s planning and growth management department.
More recently, a complaint came in to the public works department about an abandoned boat at the site. “The boat was removed by the property owner,” Pomrenke said in an email.
She noted that the planning department is monitoring the situation to ensure debris is removed from the privately-owned property.
As far as the property behind Pinefield Shopping Center, Pomrenke said it’s owned by the Maryland State Highway Administration.
A tent could be seen erected among the debris at the site earlier this week.
In an email on Monday, June 21, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said the state agency is “determining the safest and most efficient way to remove the debris, as well as adding any signage or other deterrents to discourage dumping.”
“We appreciate the customer and our partners in Charles County for bringing this to our attention and working with us,” she said. “Customers seeking assistance from MDOT SHA may contact us online at marylandsha.secure.force.com/customercare/request_for_service.”
