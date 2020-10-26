At the Oct. 14 Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland meeting, members were presented a consolidated fiscal 2021 budget, amended from the previous budget presented to council members earlier in the summer.
Melinda Bowling, finance director for the Tri-County Council, said the previously approved budget was not solidified back in June and that the council anticipated changes within the coming months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We even anticipated additional cuts and unfortunately some of those things have happened, just because this has been such a dynamic budget year," Bowling said.
Bowling said the Rural Maryland Council's Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund saw two separate cuts since the June meeting. The first was a cut of 5%, or roughly $20,000, and the second was a cut of just under 7%.
The fund supports the Rural Maryland Council’s operations and activities. It supports the Tri-County Council and other regional councils across the state in rural entrepreneurship development, rural health care organizations and regional infrastructure projects. The fund allowed extensions and a fiscal 2020 grant carryover of about 35% of the original budget. This was for projects not completed due to the pandemic and resulted in $143,721 in carryover grant money.
The Tri-County Council allocated the grant money toward infrastructure, transportation, heritage area consortium, JobSource and workforce development, and the agricultural development commission. The grant contributes $364,199 to the fiscal 2021 budget.
Tri-County Council Executive Director John Hartline opted to forego a broadband study program typically funded by the investment fund that had not started within the council. Hartline said the second 7% reduction in funds could be available in the spring to support the program, but will not be included in the amended budget.
Bowling said the original Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission funding from the department of agriculture was originally $950,000 and approved in the June budget. Since then, the funding was cut once by $50,000 and again by 25%, leaving $675,000 in funding for 2021.
"The state grants didn't go down the full amount because SMADC does have infrastructure funds from previous years, so we are able to incorporate some of that in this budget to help their infrastructure programs stay," Bowling said.
The SMADC state grants were able to remain at $847,601 due to the allocated funds from previous years. Hartline said the Maryland Market Money program was another recipient of grants from the state, a program started to support the Maryland Farmer's Market Association that previously disbanded for the year due to the pandemic.
Hartline said money for the program was received from the department of agriculture, which funded roughly $100,000 for farmer's markets with an additional $70,000 from the Rural Maryland Council. Hartline said several other counties, including Baltimore County and Prince George's County, have contributed to the program to help people get fresh food from farmers markets.
Bowling said there were "luckily" no further cuts for the council's workforce programs. Summer youth programs received increased funding from both Charles County and Calvert County.
St. Mary's County through the local management board as well as Calvert County through the Calvert County Family Network granted the council additional youth and outreach funds.
"That was probably our biggest and best summer youth program to date, so that was a great highlight in the middle of all these other cuts and disappointments," Bowling said. The total raised, including state and federal money, was just shy of $200,000.
The proposed fiscal 2021 budget sat at $4,514,497 in total revenue and $4,451,184 in total expenses, with a net profit of $63,313. The budget was approved by the full council unanimously.