Representatives of Calvert and St. Mary's counties held sway during an Aug. 13 vote to add the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge as the top regional funding priority.
The final vote during a virtual meeting of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland was 13-4.
A motion by Calvert Commissioner Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins (R) to amend the letter to designate two other regional projects as "top priorities" failed by a vote of 6-12. Hutchins was the only member from Calvert or St. Mary's to vote for the amendment, which would have named the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project and a Route 231 corridor study as "top priorities." Both projects are listed before 11 other projects in the letter that the council ended up approving, but without "top priority" designation.
Hutchins joined five members from Charles County in voting for the failed amendment.
A disagreement arose before the vote on the amendment because Hutchins made his motion after St. Mary's Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) made a motion that was seconded by Del. Gerald W. "Jerry" Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's) to approve the letter as presented for the meeting.
St. Mary's Commissioner John O'Connor (R) objected to proceeding with Hutchins' motion and said he was "out of order." Neither Colvin nor Clark consented to their motion being amended.
"This isn't Annapolis. This is Robert's Rules," O'Connor said, a reference to Hutchins representing Charles County in the State House from 1994 to 2003. However, Hutchins said a parliamentarian had to be present for such an "out of order" contention to be decided, and none was apparently present.
Steve Weems (R), Calvert commissioner and council vice chair, chaired the meeting in the absence of Charles Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling III (D), the council's chair. Weems directed John Hartline, Tri-County Council executive director, to proceed with the vote on Hutchins' amendment, which failed. The council then proceeded to vote on the original motion.
After the meeting, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) criticized the members from Calvert and St. Mary's counties.
"This vote makes it plain and clear. Just as we are moving forward, our southern partners are moving backwards," he said, noting that earlier this year the Maryland Department of Transportation approved more than $400,000 in funding for environmental and engineering work to be done on the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project in preparation for federal funding available through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
To say that he was disappointed that the rapid transit project was not listed as one of the top priorities in the letter was an understatement, he said.
"I believe that our partners overall are totally dismissing the need of Charles County," Ellis said. "This fits into what I've known for some time, that our partners to the south are not true partners. What they have shown us is that Black lives don't matter. In the era of Black Lives Matter, we fight against cold and callous insensitivity. That's why Black Lives Matter is so important."
Ellis noted that Charles County, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau's estimate from 2019 is 50.1% Black and 41.6% white, has joined with Prince George's County and MDOT in providing funding for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project.
"Charles County has the worst commute in the nation as listed by Bloomberg" News, he said, calling the council's Aug. 13 vote "throwing this monkey wrench in."
Charles Commissioner Reuben Collins (D) seconded Hutchins' motion. Before the vote, Collins said that funding may not be available for transportation projects due to the economic impact of COVID-19. "Working together now is more important" than ever, Collins said.
The council voted 6-6 on June 25 and 13-10 on July 2 against sending the funding priority letter without the bridge as a priority, but the executive board met July 30 and came to a consensus to add the bridge and some other projects to the letter.
Hartline said a traffic study of Route 231 between Prince Frederick and Hughesville and a pedestrian crossing at the St. Charles Mall on U.S. 301 in Waldorf were added. Hartline said the area near St. Charles Mall and Smallwood Drive is the “most dangerous place in Southern Maryland for pedestrians.”