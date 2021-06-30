Although there wasn't a quorum for the second consecutive week, the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland heard about its proposed fiscal 2022 budget last Thursday.
Chairman Steven R. Weems (R-Calvert) noted that the council's executive board unanimously approved the budget previously. In lieu of a quorum, Weems said council staff would be sending emails to the council's 31 board members to ask them to vote on the budget remotely.
Melinda Bowling, the council's finance director, briefed those in attendance at the June 24 virtual meeting about the budget. Each of the three Southern Maryland counties contributed $125,000 once again this cycle.
The council will receive a total of $3.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The payments will be split into two payments this year and next year and provide coverage for 3½ years for programs aimed at those impacted by COVID-19, Bowling said.
All three counties will be contributing to summer youth programs through the council for the first time, she said. It will be the first year for St. Mary's, which is providing $9,551. Calvert began contributing last year, Bowling said. This year they will give $33,750. Charles' portion is $74,800, and the Maryland Department of Labor is chipping in $51,761.
The council will be looking to hire a full-time transportation coordinator and opening up its job training programs again for in-person help as of July 6. These are located in Waldorf, Lexington Park and Prince Frederick.
The council also plans to purchase a new van that will be customized to replace the current mobile career center at an estimated cost of $275,000. Bowling said it should be ready by next spring. The mobile career center typically goes to correctional centers, libraries and rural areas.
The council's farmers market payment will rise from $230,500 to $279,568. Bowling said the council helps manage the statewide Maryland Market Money program, which incentivizes some 30 to 35 farmers markets to accept federal nutrition benefits, including SNAP, EBT and eWIC. The council is using grant and county funds for the program, which includes about 12 farmers markets in Southern Maryland.
The council will get about $490,000 in additional state grants for fiscal 2022, along with an additional $790,000 in federal grants, Bowling said. State grant funds will total $1.75 million, and federal grant funds will total $2.48 million.
The overall budget will increase from $4.45 million to $5.7 million.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) and St. Mary's Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) lamented that, aside from the budget, no other information was shared amongst the council members who attended the meeting. An update on the Gov. Nice/Sen. Middleton Bridge replacement was on the agenda.
"There's a lot happening," Executive Director John Hartline said, but noted that no other voting items were on the agenda.