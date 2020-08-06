An aspirational document was revamped last week when the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s executive board added the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge to a funding priority request letter.
The board chairman, Calvert County Commissioner Steve Weems (R), said the bridge was named the council’s top priority after a cordial and lively discussion the morning of July 30.
The in-person meeting at Southern Maryland Association of Realtors’ training room in Hughesville included eight people and four who met with the board virtually.
The board’s action will still need to be approved by the full Tri-County Council when it meets Aug. 13, Weems said.
“After much debate, we came to consensus and I’m pleased,” Weems said. “We’re on our way, and it was a good meeting.”
State funding for transportation could be in question in light of the impact of COVID-19, but having the bridge listed as a priority — instead of separately in a way that one council member has called an afterthought — was important to a number of members from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
The council voted 6-6 on June 25 and 13-10 on July 2 against sending the letter without the bridge as a priority, but voted unanimously in the latter meeting to have the executive board consider the issue again.
John Hartline, the council’s executive director, said a couple of other items were added to the letter on July 30, including a traffic study of Route 231 between Prince Frederick and Hughesville and adding funding for a pedestrian crossing at the St. Charles Mall on U.S. 301 in Waldorf.
Hartline said there have been a number of accidents on Route 231. He added that the area near St. Charles Mall and Smallwood Drive is the “most dangerous place in Southern Maryland for pedestrians.”
With the bridge named as the area’s top bridge project, Southern Maryland Rapid Transit is listed as the region’s top transit project. The Route 231 corridor study is listed as the area’s top state highway project.
In addition to the pedestrian crossing, other items mentioned in the letter include: completion of Routes 2/4 widening in Prince Frederick; design and acquisition of right-of-way on Route 5 from Routes 246 (Great Mills Road) to 249 (Piney Point Road) in St. Mary’s County for a new bridge and bike/pedestrian paths; enhanced commuter bus service in the three counties; development of a transportation hub next to the College of Southern Maryland in Hughesville; U.S. 301 corridor improvements in Waldorf and White Plains; Phase 4 of the Three Notch Trail in St. Mary’s County; completion of a feasibility study to connect the Three Notch Trail to the Indian Head Trail in Hughesville; alternative designs such as van shuttles for separated bicyclers and pedestrians at the Nice-Middleton Bridge; funds to connect the Dunkirk District Park and Ward Farm Park in Calvert County; a feasibility study for an Eastern Shared Pathway between town centers in Calvert; and paved shoulders, side path or pullouts for buggies, bicyclers and pedestrians on Route 236 (Thompson Corner Road) in St. Mary’s.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews