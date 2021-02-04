Local farmers in Southern Maryland may soon be able to avoid transporting their livestock long distances in order to get their meat processed.
Last week during their meeting, the Southern Maryland delegation agreed to provide a letter of support for Senate Bill 51, authorizing the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland to act as a property manager of the Southern Maryland Regional Agricultural Center, in order to grant them the authority to oversee the proposed meat processing operation in St. Mary’s County.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said the bill is simply a technical change.
“Back when the tri-county council was first formed, statutory language did not allow” the regional agricultural center to be managed by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, he said, although the group has been “so involved.”
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) asked if all three Southern Maryland county boards of commissioners supported the legislation, with Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) replying he wasn’t sure.
“I’m thinking we should reach out to the commissioners to make sure they are aware of what is going on,” Ellis said. “I don’t have that feel, so I wouldn’t really want to go forward at this time.”
Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) pointed out the council and SMADC have been advocating for a meat processing center in Southern Maryland for a long time to support local farmers.
“At current time if they want to process their meat they have to drive their livestock to Virginia. … We finally are really really close,” she said. “We’ve been working with the Amish to get meat processed right here.”
She noted the Amish can only process and hang the meat but somebody else “has to make the sausage … the counties have gotten together and put out an a request for proposal to fund a regional agricultural center.” St. Mary’s County won that approval, she said, and Bailey got money last year to help fund setting up the center.
“The tri-county council and SMADC don’t currently have authority to lease the building out and St. Mary’s [government] doesn’t want to lease it and doesn’t want to manage the center,” she said, stating the two groups “are going to manage it” so this bill would simply grant that authority.
Bailey mentioned “everybody is involved and engaged in this process. … When we went to put it in play last year, the attorney general said … we can’t do this until we make a change.”
“I have a concern,” Ellis said. “When it comes to issues and priorities in Charles County we don’t get support of Calvert and St. Mary’s. … We are asked to support blindly an issue with a project in St. Mary’s County and we call it” a regional issue.
He continued, “If you want us to be partners you have to be respectful and you have to support our priorities also while we support yours. I will support this because I am not vengeful, but I just want to say my support will not be unconditional if St. Mary’s and Calvert elected officials continue to be rude … and dismissive of Charles County issues.”
Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) said, “This has been one of those things where we all worked together so hard in a really interesting way. … We’re talking about meat processing and also the larger agriculture center itself.”
He claimed “Calvert and Charles didn’t really want the meat processing center,” as it is an “unsavory business” and the only people who they could get to take it on were the Amish, which are “of course, in St. Mary’s.”
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said Ellis’s words should be taken to heart as the delegation moves forward into the new year after making a motion to provide a letter of support for the bill.
Wilson said, “It’s important we bring temperament down because we really do need each other … Southern Maryland is very small and our strength is in our numbers.”
“Charles bid on the project, they wanted it. We also have Amish in Charles County,” Ellis said. “I just want to correct that record.”
“Everyone is correct,” Wilson said, as he stated he remembered from meetings he attended that at one point Charles did not want to bid.
The delegation unanimously approved a letter of support for the legislation.
