A thrice-delayed trial for a local businessman accused in a murder-for-hire plot finally got underway in Charles County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Following jury selection on Monday, opening remarks were made Aug. 31 before Charles Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on the first day of the trail of Anoop Aggarwal for solicitation of murder, distribution of controlled dangerous substance and firearms charges.
The trial, originally scheduled to begin in January, was expected to continue through this week and possibly into early next week.
Prosecutors allege they were tipped off about the attempted hit by William Kern, 51, of St. Leonard after Kern was arrested on Jan. 30. Kern allegedly knew Aggarwal through a deal trading cocaine for untaxed cigarettes.
Prosecutors allege that Aggarwal communicated with an undercover ATF agent to plan the murder of a rival business owner in February 2020. Allegedly, Aggarwal was targeting the owner of the Tinder Box tobacco shop in Waldorf.
The agent and Aggarwal allegedly met several times, trading untaxed cigarettes for suspected cocaine and talking about the hit.
Allegedly, Aggarwal offered to pay between $3,000 and $4,000 for the hit, and provide a description of the target and a firearm to use in commission of the crime.
The defense argued that the testimony of Kern, who allegedly setup the contact between Aggarwal and the undercover agent, was reasonable doubt.
Kern was characterized by the defense counsel as a career criminal who fabricated the story about Aggarwal to better his chances of being released from jail.
Aggarwal’s actions after Feb. 20, the defense argued, showed that there was no intent to solicit a murder. Instead, Aggarwal’s communication with the undercover agent was described as deflecting several times about a potential hit.
The prosecution also introduced its first pieces of evidence in the case, including two handguns allegedly recovered in a March 5 search warrant at a Waldorf liquor store where Aggarwal worked.
Cpl. Charles Smith of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office testified of recovering the guns from a shelf at the store, though the defense argued that the weapons were there in defense of the store.
Aggarwal's family runs a few stores where he worked, including 925 Liquors in Waldorf and Willett's Discount Liquor Store and Deli in White Plains.