A proposed Dollar General in the Oakville area got more votes than last time, but it still didn't cut the mustard with county officials.
Developer PennTex Ventures LLC appealed the planning commission's rejection of a concept site plan for the 2.5-acre site on behalf of the estate of Daniel I. Ridgell. The original vote was 7-0 against it by the planning commission on Aug. 9. The appeals board rejected it 3-2 on Dec. 9.
Voting no last week were Guy Bradley, Lynn Delahay and Wayne Miedzinski. Voting yes were board chair Daniel Ichniowski and Rich Richardson.
Prior to the vote, the developer's attorney Chris Longmore said, "The only way you can deny this is to say subjectively you don't like it." He noted that it passed all of the county's requirements.
"I use that road every day," Miedzinksi said. "I see accidents there all the time. I still can't believe after they turned them down they still didn't do a traffic study. That don't make any sense to me at all. It's like they're avoiding it ... and all those accidents that happen there."
He said a Dollar General truck is 53 feet long and wouldn't help matters any in regard to traffic congestion and safety. The access point would have been on North Sandgates Road east of Route 235.
Ichniowski said that anything developed — on what landscape architect Tim Lessner said was a "long and skinny piece of property" — would result in more traffic. However, Bradley said that a residence wouldn't generate as much traffic as a store.
Planner Stacey Clements said the developer was now proposing a 9,100-square-foot building, smaller than the 10,640-square-foot building proposed earlier.
Board members noted that Faith Bible Church is located across Route 235 from the site.
Longmore said that a house used to be located on the site and had been demolished, although a driveway still exists there.
Bradley said the board had to consider the health, safety and general welfare of the public.
Ichniowski called it "a tough decision."
In other buisiness, the board postponed a proposed tavern use at Thompson's Seafood/Shuckits LLC on 1.94 acres at 20634 Golden Thompson Road in Avenue. It will be considered again on April 14.