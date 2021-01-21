Two people are dead following reports of gunshots at townhomes Thursday morning in the Hanover Court area of Waldorf.
Gunshots were reported and officers responded on scene at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 21, a press release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office states.
A door to one of the townhomes was open, and officers found two adults deceased with trauma to their bodies.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said she couldn't say whether the two adults had gunshot wounds and wouldn't identify their race or sex.
It does not appear to be a random case, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
The press release states that neighbors in the 2400 block of Hanover Court heard gun shots about 30 minutes before calling 911.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.