Two people are dead following an 11:08 a.m. two-vehicle crash in Charlotte Hall on Friday.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office reports that Aleksandar A. Ivanchev, 38, of Lexington Park was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback that ran a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape on Three Notch Road at the intersection with Golden Beach Road.
The two occupants of the Escape were pronounced dead at the scene. Ivanchev was transported to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries, according to a press release.
The Outback was traveling at a high rate of speed, the release states. The Escape was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it who has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Sgt. Sheena Tirpak at (301) 475-4200, ext. 78051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.