Two Southern Maryland men died in separate crashes earlier this week, police said.
A 23-year-old Waldorf man was killed on Monday, Nov. 16, in an evening crash that also sent a 36-year-old motorist to the hospital. Charles deputies responded to a reported two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Billingsley Road and St. Patricks Drive in Waldorf.
Michael T. Duke, 23, of Waldorf was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office says.
Police determined Duke, who had been driving a Subaru, had been traveling west on Billingsley Road and struck a Volvo operated by the other man, who was turning left from eastbound Billingsley Road onto St. Patricks Drive.
Those with information on the Waldorf crash are asked to call Officer Derrick Spence at 301-932-3519.
In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon, a Jeep ran off the road in Mechanicsville, killing the driver, according to St. Mary’s sheriff’s office investigators.
Police and emergency services responded to a dispatch for a single vehicle crash off North Sandgates Road, near Cavalier Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m., and discovered a vehicle which had gone off the roadway into a ravine off the side of the road.
First responders declared Douglas Calvin Benfield, 69, deceased at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office sent Wednesday morning.
A preliminary investigation determined Benfield had been traveling north on Sandgates Road, toward Three Notch Road, in the 2012 Jeep Compass and for unknown reasons left the roadway and crashed into the wooded ravine.
Police do not believe speed and alcohol were involved at this time.
Those who witnessed the Mechanicsville crash, or the events leading up to it, are asked to contact Deputy Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328.
