A Lexington Park man and a Lusby man were each charged with two counts of felony assault and 11 misdemeanor charges following shootings outside a pair of Hollywood bars on Saturday that left two people injured.
Diamante Ra'Quan Butler, 23, of Lexington Park is the alleged shooter and Antoine Keith Mackall III of Lusby was the alleged driver of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, according to charging documents. Mackall is also charged with felony accessory after the fact.
Both were subsequently arrested and are being held without bond.
The shootings took place sometime Saturday, Aug. 7, in the 23900 block of Mervell Dean Road. Two victims — Ronnie Searles and Angela Bowles — were shot while inside a bar, a court document states. Both were transported to Medstar St. Mary's Hospital, although one was later transferred to an area trauma center.
Shell casings were recovered from the road outside the Last Drop Country Bar, and numerous witnesses reported seeing a muzzle flash and heard gunshots from a vehicle, according to charging documents.
Nearby at Toot's Bar, bouncer Jacob Parlett said three people tried to enter — two men and one woman — but he denied access to a man wearing overalls because of an invalid ID. After two of them entered the building, the man and woman went inside a restroom together for several minutes, which was against the rules, and were told to leave.
All three then got inside a white vehicle and went to the Last Drop Bar, Parlett said, where he witnessed all three get denied access.
Two bouncers at the Last Drop Bar said the man wearing overalls tried to gain access with a "jail ID."
Parlett said the three then got in the white vehicle — the men in front and the woman in back — and he then lost sight of them but heard gunshots.
St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Trevor Teague observed video from the Last Drop Bar, the charging document states, and was able to identify the defendants.
A female witness outside the Last Drop Bar said someone on the passenger side of the vehicle fired shots from a handgun.
Mackall was in the driver's seat of a white 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a charging document. He was wearing a red shirt that said "savage" in multiple places.