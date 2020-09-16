The Charles County Sheriff's Office traffic operations unit is investigating a double fatal car accident that occurred last week in Waldorf, according to a press release.
At 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, officers responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road near Dr. Samuel Mudd Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Poplar Hill Road when the operator lost control, crossed the double yellow lane markings and struck a Lexus SUV.
The SUV was traveling northbound on Poplar Hill Road at the time of the crash. A passenger in the Impala, Andre Alonso Harris, 20, of Hyattsville, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The three other people in the Impala had critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Impala, Demetrius Phillips, 20, of Brandywine, was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the Lexus, a 47-year-old Waldorf woman, was transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the traffic operations unit at 301-932-3056. The investigation is ongoing.