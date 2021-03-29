La Police Department Sgt. Robert Babley and Sgt. Matthew Norris recently completed an intensive police management and leadership program.
The officers graduated from Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command on March 26, a press release states. The course was 22 weeks long, according to Police Chief Carl Schinner.
The course, which is designed for mid- and upper-level supervisory personnel, helps prepare students for senior command positions. It combines academic principles with practical applications and focuses on a range of critical leadership and management areas.
Focus areas include budgeting, contemporary policing, resource allocation, decision making and problem solving, grant writing and media relations, among others.
Babley and Norris join Lt. Michael Payne as graduates of the prestigious command school.