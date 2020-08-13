The Leonardtown town council approved requests of liquor license letters of support for two new restaurants in the town at a meeting on Monday.
The first request was for a Class B liquor license at Slice House II, to be located at 22745 Washington St. where Big Larry’s Eatery used to be. This second location in the town plans to offer whole pizzas and bagels, rather than exclusively selling by the slice, like at the first Slice House at 41565 Park Avenue. The request includes an extension of premise for four outdoor tables and a refillable/non-refillable permit.
Laschelle McKay told the council the licensee would be Maegyne Held, who will run the restaurant along with her husband, Ken Held.
The first location is “as busy as can be,” Ken said, mentioning they are doing some renovations at the original location. “We’re finding ways to slice with social distancing.”
“You’re place looks great,” Jay Mattingly, council member said.
The second request was from Il Picco Morso, a new traditional family-style Italian restaurant, located at 22845 Washington St. where Smokey Joe’s on the Town BBQ restaurant once was.
This request includes an extension of premise for outdoor seating as well. The owners, Silvia and Michael Chase, also own the Cow and the Fish restaurant in Hollywood, which they also plan to keep open.
