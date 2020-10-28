School-based health centers should be up and running at two St. Mary’s middle schools by the end of the year.
The county’s Equity Task Force recently announced plans to establish the centers, which would be the first two in the county.
The school-based health centers are under construction at Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park and Margaret Brent Middle School in Helen. They will cost up to $1.06 million, or $530,000 each, according to the St. Mary’s County Health Department. That funding will come from the federal CARES Act.
The health centers will initially offer school nursing, behavioral health services, preventive care and health education programming. Future plans include offering specific primary care services, which are key to improving health outcomes for students who face barriers to accessing health care, a press release states.
Spring Ridge Middle School is located in a federally-designated Health Professional Shortage Area for primary care and mental health services. Margaret Brent Middle School is located in a designated area for shortages in mental health services.
“Lack of consistent health care and accessible mental health services can create barriers to regular school attendance,” Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary’s public schools, said in the release. “School Based Health Centers and our proactive partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department can address this need.”
At the St. Mary’s school board meeting on Oct. 21, Smith said that two trailers would be constructed for use at the two schools by Modular Genius LLC of Joppa.
“School-based health centers play a critical role in promoting access to health care services and preventive programming for all students, including those who may be the most vulnerable to poor health outcomes,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said in the release. “During a time of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, these sites will also be utilized for community testing and mass vaccination efforts.”
“It’s great for better health outcomes for all students, especially those that find it difficult to access health care,” Brewster told the St. Mary’s County commissioners on Oct. 20.
“Coupled with our school resource officers at these locations, this initiative provides increased behavioral health services and improved substance abuse prevention for our youth, helping them build better foundations for adulthood,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said in the release.
