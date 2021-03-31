Police have identified two suspects in the death of 17-year-old Daniel McClellan-Givens.
Arrest warrants were obtained related to the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting death of the teen in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Edward Small, 21, of Lexington Park is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges. He is currently being held in St. Mary’s County Detention Center on charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, along with seven misdemeanors related to guns, ammunition and reckless endangerment, according to the state courts website.
Small was indicted March 1, arrested while in custody on March 3 and awaits extradition to Charles County.
He had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on Feb. 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s. He was arrested earlier this year on Feb. 14 and his probation was revoked on March 12.
The other suspect in the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting, Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf, was recently arrested in Oklahoma. He was extradited to Charles County on March 19 and charged with five misdemeanors: conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft.
On March 22, Spence was released on his own recognizance. A trial was scheduled for June 18.
