The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after bullet holes were found in the siding of a house in the 1800 block of Oak Drive in Waldorf at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Although people were in the house, no one was hurt, a press release states.
A preliminary investigation revealed two men walked up to the house and fired at it, according to the release. It does not appear to be a random event.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to call Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571.
Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.