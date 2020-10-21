Jana Smith Post and Tiffany Thompson filed last week as write-in candidates for Calvert school board districts 2 and 3.
Antoine White and Dawn Keen are on the ballot in District 2, although Keen suspended her campaign over the summer after a social media controversy. Post now joins that race, although her name is not listed on Calvert County ballots. Whoever is elected in that race will replace term-limited board member Tracy H. McGuire.
Inez Claggett is the only person on the ballot in District 3. An incumbent, she was originally appointed in January 2019 to fill the seat of Kelly D. McConkey after he was elected to the board of county commissioners. Claggett is now officially being challenged by Thompson, though Thompson’s name won’t be on ballots.
Both Thompson and Post said that Claggett’s 10th-grade son is attending a private school, and that factored into their decisions to run. Both said they thought about running against Claggett, but Post decided to run for the District 2 seat instead.
“I’m on the wrong side of Route 4 for District 3,” said Post, a Huntingtown resident.
“I believe the board of education needs to pay more attention to the community, their equity model and there needs to be a parent [of a public school student] on the board,” said Thompson, who lives in Dunkirk, is a graduate of Northern High School and has a second-grader who attends a public school in the county.
The women both are involved in Calvert Parents United, a Facebook group of parents who support in-person learning, and said they are running as a team.
Thompson said all students should be returning to the classroom on Nov. 9. The Calvert school board recently voted 3-2 to begin bringing pre-kindergarten through second-grade students back to school buildings on Nov. 9. Claggett voted against it.
Thompson said the school district is “several months behind” in bringing kids back to school buildings. She said the Calvert board of education “ditched” a hybrid plan in the summer without asking for community feedback.
Quite a few children have been having anxiety attacks related to not being able to get into their online classes or because they were bumped off electronically, Thompson said. “It’s a fairly common conversation in most of the support groups I’m in,” she said.
Thompson said the internet at her house through Comcast is fine, but added, “The school website goes down frequently.” Consequently, kids aren’t able to get their assignments on Schoology or through the virtual classes on Microsoft Teams. “A lot of people are complaining about the internet,” she said.
Post said she never really paid that much attention to the school board race before COVID-19. “I just felt compelled to put my name in the running,” she said. “A little healthy competition never hurt anybody. It’s good to have options.” If she isn’t elected on Nov. 3, she said she would strongly consider running again when the seat is up in 2022.
Post has four children, a girl who is in eighth grade and three triplet boys who are fifth-graders. “If I had first-graders, I don’t know what I would do. I would probably be losing hair,” she said.
Fortunately, she’s able to work from home on her civilian job for the federal government. Her husband, Richard Post, works outside the home.
“I wanted to see more involvement on getting back into school,” Post said on why she decided to run, criticizing what she called “a lack of planning.”
Post said that Keen’s situation has had no impact on her decision to run. She said she was aware of the social media controversy involving Keen and that Keen issued an apology for it. Post had no comment about White, a Prince Frederick resident who is a mortgage broker.
White in an earlier interview said he would like to see children back in classrooms, adding, “But at the same time, would not want to risk students go through any sort of danger.”
Post said she saw no evidence that teachers had a say in whether the schools opened, adding that teachers are innovative.
“A lot of us didn’t feel like there was a voice for working parents, especially the parents of elementary-age children,” on the board, she said.
“It seems as though there’s a lot of inconsistencies with the procedures in place in our county,” she said.
Claggett responds
Claggett said she is running “because I believe the school system can do more for students as far as diversity, cultural competency in the curriculum, transparency, accountability and collaboration amongst community stakeholders.”
Claggett said she has lived in Calvert County since 1999 and is a legislative, policy and budget analyst for the Prince George’s County Council.
As far as Smith’s and Thompson’s criticism of her because her son is not attending a public school in Calvert, Claggett said she can understand their opinion, but noted that her son attended public school through eighth grade, where he finished at Northern Middle School. Claggett said she and her husband decided to put their son in a different school “because Calvert County public schools could no longer serve our needs as far as understanding our son and [providing] a diverse education.”
She noted that her son was called the N-word once each by two different students while in middle school. “It wasn’t dealt with in an appropriate manner,” she said. “The school district said they would do some counseling and provide a forum for students to discuss issues. Both were never done.”
Claggett added that her son was a straight-A student. “Those were the only issues he had,” she said, referring to the name-calling incidents.
Claggett, an Owings resident, called that situation “a driving force” behind her decision to apply for the open seat on the board in January 2019. “No child should have to go through that and feel uncomfortable and not included,” she said. “Kids should feel safe coming to school.”
Post and Thompson filed their write-in candidacy paperwork for the Nov. 3 general election with the county elections department on Oct. 14 and Oct. 12, respectively. The deadline was Oct. 19.
Also on Calvert ballots are two candidates for District 1 of the school board — incumbent Dawn Balinski and challenger Chad Leo.
