A Prince George’s County native and University of Maryland graduate had the University System of Maryland’s main administration building named in his honor recently.
State Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) was honored at a June 29 ceremony at the college.
In a press release, university President Wallace D. Loh had some kinds words to say about Miller.
“For all that [Miller] has done, over the course of three decades, for the students, the faculty, and the staff of UMD — those who are here now, those who came before, and those who will come in the generations ahead — we proudly, and gratefully, etch his name in stone upon this landmark main administration building,” Loh said.
“I want to thank everybody who made this possible, especially my wife [Patti] of 55 years who I met here on the College Park campus. We’ve been together ever since. This is our home away from home and I am very grateful for this honor,” Miller said.
Miller was instrumental in the passing of legislation that reorganized higher education in Maryland in 1988, designating College Park the state’s flagship institution and prioritizing state funding for higher education to help the university become a preeminent national public university, the press release states. This was a significant turning point for higher education in Maryland, raising the reputation of the College Park flagship and the entire public university system.
Miller also helped provide state support for dozens of university projects, including the Bioscience Research Building, XFINITY Center, the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, the Physical Sciences Complex and Cole Field House.
On Monday, state Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), who also graduated from the University of Maryland, said Miller “has kept the university in his heart and mind over the years ... It’s really fitting to receive that lasting distinction to have his name memorialized on a building on the campus.”
Miller was elected to the state House of Delegates in 1970 and was elected to the state Senate in 1974. He has been re-elected to the Senate every four years since 1978.
He was elected by his peers as president of the Maryland Senate at the beginning of the 1987 session and was the longest serving senate president in both Maryland and United States history until he stepped down from the role earlier this year.
A native of Clinton, Miller graduated from Surrattsville High School, the University of Maryland in 1964 and the University of Maryland School of Law in 1967.
