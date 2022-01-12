Many organizations have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Tuesday officials shared how the ongoing crisis has affected them.
The Patuxent Partnership, in conjunction with the United Way of Southern Maryland, provided a briefing to community leaders titled “Staying United Across COVID-19 Impacts.”
The 45-minute video conference covered several topics, including what the United Way does, what is new with the nonprofit organization and what the it is doing to help Southern Maryland recover from COVID-19 impacts.
“The United Way of Southern Maryland is about mobilizing caring power, and that’s one thing that we have 135 years’ worth of experience in,” United Way of Southern Maryland CEO Mel Brennan said. “Our focus right now is on our 76 agencies across the tri-county region, with a focus on recognizing that they are head down doing the work. And no period of time more exemplifies that than the period of the global pandemic crisis.”
Brennan noted that the legacy of struggle “really goes back to the shift that manifested after the 2007-2008 financial crisis.” He added that since then, nonprofits in the area have lost about 73% of consistent donors, particularly those that were driven by work places, which in turn “had a tremendous impact on United Way’s work.”
“The three county United Ways for about a decade have been looking at the rationale and the opportunity to come together and form an organization that tripled the power of United Way work,” he said, “while maintaining the locality and sense of community that United Way work requires. Our focus is on just that.”
Brennan said the ongoing pandemic has brought many issues to light.
“The COVID-19 crisis made clear how focused our agencies have always been on the most vulnerable and the support that they need,” he said. “From a United Way perspective, what we know we need is to be the clearinghouse and support umbrella for the agencies who are heads down doing the work, getting them all the resources that they require.”
Brennan said United Way Southern Maryland focuses on education, health, financial stability and basic needs.
“We know that one of the first things that was impacted across the country was an individual’s ability to eat, [an] individual’s ability to sustain themselves every day [with] food, shelter,” said Brennan, who added the No. 2 reason for homelessness is the inability to pay utility bills. “Why? In part because our systems — local, county, state, federal — won’t allow children to be in a place where the utilities aren’t on. All of these things are interconnected and our goal of the UW is to … be able to lean in and say we are seeing strains to the standard organizing systems in various counties so let’s lean in and deploy resources to address that, improve that.”
Brennan added that one of the things United Way is doing now is raising awareness of populations that sometimes are under-represented and are the most vulnerable. He refers to these locations as “Asset Limited and Income Constrained but Employed,” or ALICE.
“It means that we’re talking about people who have a job and once you tick that box, very often don’t get the resources that you need,” he said. “But you can be employed and [still] be one crisis, one moment, one incident, one situation away from being in crisis, from descending into consistent poverty, from losing your ability to keep your family together. It can take one bad day, one bad thing.”
Brennan added that four out of 10 homes in Maryland are at the ALICE threshold, and said the numbers are about the same in Southern Maryland, “so we have some issues to address and we need your support.”
One of those organizations that are addressing those needs is the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen in Lexington Park.
“Every year the numbers keep growing,” St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen Executive Director Kristine Millen said. “We’re the safety net for so many people. We don’t ask questions, we don’t keep statistics. Anyone who has a need can come and eat.”
The organization, which began with two nuns distributing food from the back of a station wagon, is now in its 28th year of existence and is the only full-time soup kitchen in Southern Maryland, Millen said.
“What we have seen through COVID has not been pretty,” said Millen, who added that when COVID-19 hit in March 2020 the numbers of people wanting meals more than doubled, though the organization “never skipped a beat.”
But Millen acknowledged that things have been difficult for the soup kitchen. Because of social distancing, she has had to cut back on volunteers, more people are requesting meals and the facility’s 2,200-square-foot facility is “packed to the gills.”
“We’re seeing a lot of people who have never used a food pantry, let alone a soup kitchen, which has been a very humbling experience for so many people,” she said of the kitchen, which is a standalone nonprofit that does not receive major funding. “So that’s where United Way has been a lifesaver. And the Patuxent Partnership, when we have a need we send a list and the next day there’s food on our doorstep. We’ve seen people dig deep into their pockets to help their neighbors, but there’s still a lot of work to be done and the need is extremely great.”
“What’s important to recognize is that our nonprofit agencies were there before the crisis, they’re working now during the crisis and the recovery is a recovery for some and an emergency for others. And that we are still in this crisis,” Brennan said.
Brennan referred to a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who said, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
“We’re still in it, but we have to keep going,” Brennan said. “And the way to keep going is to really enrich and enliven the wide spectrum of partnerships that are going to be required to do that.”
But he also added that he wouldn’t mind if one day he found himself unemployed from the soup kitchen.
“Our idea is to ultimately put ourselves out of a job by solving the problem so completely,” he said. “The fact that we’ve been in this work [for so long] indicates this is a big problem, and so we need resources to do that.”
Brennan said it’s important that people also help each other during these trying times.
“I’m driven by this divine principle which is love thy neighbor, and to authentically love your neighbor means to dive in when it’s most difficult to do,” he said. “The neighbor will make sure that when COVID hits you’re still eating, and we want to make sure we’re the best possible neighbors to each other that we can be.”
