Dr. Narasimham Iswara, left, and nurse Teresa Oldham care for U.S. Marine Corps veteran D. Snyder during a routine appointment at the Veterans Administration’s community-based outpatient clinic in Charlotte Hall recently.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran D. Snyder, left, nurse manager Teresa Oldham and Dr. Narasimham Iswara stand in the reception area at the Veterans Administration’s community-based outpatient clinic in Charlotte Hall.
The Veterans Administration clinic in Charlotte Hall is pictured.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Veterans Administration photo
The new Veterans Administration Clinic in Charlotte Hall hit its one-year mark on Oct. 30.
The clinic, which replaced an older one in Charlotte Hall, offers more services to area veterans, according to nurse manager Teresa Oldham.
The clinic at 29640 Three Notch Road has four “patient-aligned care” teams, one more than previously. Two of the four teams are women’s health providers, although those teams can see any patient, she said.
And, Oldham said, a couple of new services are coming soon — dental and optometry.
The dental services will be available before the end of the year, she said, adding that optometry might also be online by that time.
The clinic has served 4,826 veterans over the past year, she said. This includes in-person and telemedicine services. Over 9,000 veterans are enrolled at the clinic.
“Our clinic is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Oldham, a four-year Army veteran who served as a medic and commutes to work from Prince William County, Va.
The facility is currently at 50% capacity due to COVID-19. This includes 6-foot distancing and mask wearing, for example.
“The VA is really working to make [services] more accessible,” said Gloria Hairston, director of the office of public affairs and community relations at the VA’s Washington, D.C., Medical Center.
If the expanded services were not available in Charlotte Hall, veterans would have to travel to the VA’s Lexington Park or Camp Springs clinics, Washington D.C. or a local medical provider.
However, “it’s been proven that veterans prefer VA health care providers because they understand their VA-specific needs,” Hairston said.
Oldham, who worked at the VA’s old Charlotte Hall medical center for two years before the new clinic opened, noted it has more space. In addition, the setting is just more inviting, she said, noting that veterans have commented about that.
The clinic serves the tri-county region of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, but Oldham noted that some veterans in the Brandywine area of Prince George’s County also use it.
In addition to a number of nurses, the clinic has three psychiatrists, three psychologists, a surgeon, a pharmacist and physical therapy services, Oldham said.