The COVID-19 pandemic dominated headlines in 2020 as the world grappled with social distancing guidelines and forced closures of nearly every nonessential business during the first months of the pandemic. Hopes were dashed as impacts of the pandemic continued to percolate through nearly every aspect of life.
Even as states began to open up some facilities midway through last year, a devastating winter surge spiked positivity rates to as high as 9% in Maryland by New Year’s Day 2021, according to the Maryland Coronavirus dashboard.
But during that winter surge came a ray of hope in the form of vaccines that received authorization from the FDA in December 2020.
The vaccines were first distributed to health care professionals, first responders and other critically important staff members in the first of a three-phase vaccination plan presented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maryland fully activated its first phase by the end of January, and reception to the vaccine was high.
“I have not seen one physician who has not decided to take the vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Micheals, senior vice president of Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, said to the St. Mary’s County commissioners during a Jan. 8 meeting.
Vaccination rates among seniors statewide quickly grew, with over half of those 65+ receiving at least one dose by May, and nearly the entire age group receiving at least one dose by the end of this year.
While seniors were eager to get vaccinated, the challenge shifted to ensuring younger individuals were not only able to get vaccinated, but incentivized to do so.
The state opened up several regional vaccination sites to help deal with the huge demand for vaccines, including a site in Charles County at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf which ran until July. Local health departments initiated vaccine sites in each county.
By April, vaccines were opened to all people over the age of 16 in the state, and a series of incentives were offered, including a statewide lottery in which a Charles County woman won $40,000 in June.
Statewide, Maryland ended the year with 91.3% of adults vaccinated, and 84.8% of those age 5 or older, the current age eligibility, with one dose.
According to the CDC, Calvert County has the highest rate of vaccination in Southern Maryland, with 65.9% of its population fully vaccinated, and 73.4% with at least once dose.
St. Mary’s County has 64.3% of its residents fully vaccinated and 70.8% receiving one dose, as of earlier this week.
Charles is the lowest in the region, with 62.7% fully vaccinated and 70.8% of residents administered with one dose.
