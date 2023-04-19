Volunteer of the year

Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony C. Woods, left, poses for a photo with Diane Fretwell, Mechanicsville resident and 2023 volunteer of the year at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and Sharon Murphy, the facility’s director.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

For the first time since the pandemic, volunteers at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home got together last week to celebrate their giving ways at the Waldorf Jaycees.

The veterans home on April 12 hosted its volunteer appreciation banquet, which served as a lunchtime event recognizing volunteers at the state-run residential facility for veterans and their spouses.


