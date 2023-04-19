Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony C. Woods, left, poses for a photo with Diane Fretwell, Mechanicsville resident and 2023 volunteer of the year at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and Sharon Murphy, the facility’s director.
For the first time since the pandemic, volunteers at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home got together last week to celebrate their giving ways at the Waldorf Jaycees.
The veterans home on April 12 hosted its volunteer appreciation banquet, which served as a lunchtime event recognizing volunteers at the state-run residential facility for veterans and their spouses.
“Before the pandemic hit, we could come together each year to thank volunteers and various support systems for their commitment and contributions that our home needed,” Sade’ Herbert, director of recreational services, said in her opening remarks.
The event featured a reflection from Kimberly Jones, a volunteer at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Jones told attendees she became a volunteer at the facility in 2015 after retiring from the federal government and went from providing food to working with special activities at the home and volunteering in the gift shop.
During her remarks, Jones told attendees that the gift shop donated food items to a snack cart that went around to serve veterans when the shop was forced to close down due to the pandemic.
Jones said she was “excited” to get back to the shop when she heard the news that it would reopen.
“We were so excited to get back to serving our heroes,” Jones said, calling the Feb. 1, 2022, grand re-opening an “awesome day.”
“It was so great to see faces we hadn’t seen in two years. ... We were so glad to see the residents and the staff and everyone was glad to see us too,” Jones added.
The event also honored Diane Fretwell of Mechanicsville as the home’s volunteer of the year.
The award was used as a send-off for Fretwell, who had decided to retire from volunteering this year after serving at the home since 2015.
Fretwell participated in the Commander’s Closet, which was a shop that the veterans could visit for free to get clothes and other items.
“We did special orders. If we didn’t have what they needed, we could order it for them,” Fretwell said, adding that the veterans referred to it as a “small Walmart.”
The restart of the annual volunteer gathering came under an auspicious lens after multiple investigations revealed troubling patterns of abuse at the home.
On March 15, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs terminated its contract with Health Management Resources Maryland to run the facility, ending the company’s 21-year run managing the home.
Early in the pandemic, one staff member and 60 residents died from COVID-19 within the first several months of the pandemic.
As of September last year, the home was only 63% staffed due to shortages of registered nurses, maintenance workers and food preparatory workers.
A Maryland Matters report also cited several problematic incidents over the last year from a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report.
Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs Anthony C. Woods said in his keynote address last week that the center was in need of a “reset.”
“We need your support more than ever. The things our volunteers and donors do make all the difference to our veterans and staff at Charlotte Hall,” Woods said.
Woods told Southern Maryland News that a search for a new director is ongoing, and Sharon Murphy was tapped as interim director until a permanent replacement is found.
Woods added that a new contractor to run the home will be chosen by June 5.