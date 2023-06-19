Greenwell points out vegetables growing in her garden on June 13. Her interest in land conservation peaked when she and her husband built their home near the St. Mary's forrest and began raising animals and food, she said.
Greenwell points out vegetables growing in her garden on June 13. Her interest in land conservation peaked when she and her husband built their home near the St. Mary's forrest and began raising animals and food, she said.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Greenwell tends to her egg-laying birds at her home on June 13. She and her family eat primarily organic vegetables and produce and hope to build a large farm on the rest of their Leonardtown property, she said.
After years of volunteer-based operations at the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust, Frank Allen, the nonprofit's president, has hired former naval officer and military contractor Abby Greenwell to manage new contracts and properties in St. Mary’s County.
“We had been working by ourselves, totally volunteer, for the last three years,” Allen said. “In doing so, we felt we could bring a person on with some assurance of stability.”
The Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust has preserved thousands of acres of natural and agricultural land in St. Mary's County since its formation in 1998. Land is either purchased or donated and put in conservational easements, which are perpetual legal agreements with landowners to restrict development and other activities that degrade the land's conservational value.
When looking for a candidate to fill this role, Allen kept his eye out for someone who could hit the ground running. A bonus, he said, was to find someone from the area who cared about its future.
The role’s responsibilities include taking over the acquisition of new conservation easements and handling contracts. As the position grew in the first few months, Allen expected the candidate to help with outreach and fundraising.
“Abby stood out immediately,” Allen said.
Greenwell lives surrounded by nature in Leonardtown with her husband and three children. Before graduating from Old Dominion University on a Navy ROTC scholarship in 2009, she grew up in St. Mary’s where she said she spent most of her time outside.
Greenwell was in the Navy and worked as a government contractor for about 10 years before deciding she wanted to be more passionate about her work.
“I had done the ‘job’ thing a couple of times — veteran, contractor, the government thing,” Greenwell said. “I wasn’t passionate about it. As I got more passionate about land, I read this job opening. And I realized the job was all of these managerial skills that I got in my previous work.”
An important skill Greenwell learned in the military was how to take an event from concept to scheduling to planning and execution, she said.
“It has a lot of moving parts,” she said. “In the Navy, you learn those things through a firehose. There was a need at PTLT for that specifically.”
Since beginning the role in March, Greenwell deals mostly with easement management. She spends time getting to know landowners and engaging with the county, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Navy.
“The Navy has a huge interest in keeping Southern Maryland rural,” Greenwell said. “They actually help pay for some of these projects and their contribution is pretty critical. It's good to have a Navy background in that way.”
Greenwell has already gotten commitments from property owners and helped organize events in the short time she’s been at the land trust, Allen said.
“She’s definitely had a roaring start,” he said.
Currently, the easements Greenwell deals with are private property. In the future, though, she would like to see a land donation that PTLT could open for public use.
“They [the landowners] still have quiet enjoyment, and they can still deny access,” Greenwell said. “One of the things I’d like to accomplish is a small part that is owned and run by PTLT from donation. It's not something we could afford to purchase outright. I’d love to acquire a property and put a pavilion on it or a playground or just walking trails.”
Greenwell’s long-term goal is to help protect a million acres of land from development across the region by working with other organizations in the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance and local watershed associations.