A bill which would change the way in which county commissioners are voted into their seat, as well as school board members now, continues to make it’s way through the General Assembly, despite opposition from some local officials.
House Bill 655 introduced by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), which is supported by the county’s NAACP branch and local Democrats, would make voters in five counties, including St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles, elect their commissioners based on which district they live in, rather than at-large. It drew the ire of the all-Republican board of county commissioners in St. Mary’s, who have spoken about the bill at each of their last several meetings.
It’s also caught the attention of the all-Democrat board of commissioners in Charles, who in a split vote decided not to support the bill.
The bill had been heard at the House’s Ways and Means Committee at a meeting in February, where several Lexington Park residents spoke in support, and several St. Mary’s commissioners, present and former, spoke against.
During the meeting, Crosby had said the bill “improves democracy at a local level by ending Jim Crow-era policy of electing local representatives in a manner that disenfranchises non-white voters” by allowing commissioners to be voted on by the entire county, potentially diluting minority votes.
In a letter written by Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), he expressed concern with the bill, claiming it “carelessly infringes on Charles County’s authority as a Code Home Rule jurisdiction to decide its own policies of local import.”
He wrote, “While HB 655 may look like short-term progress for counties lacking diversity representation on their boards, in Charles County it will erode the voices of people of color after long and hard-fought advancements and is contrary to our status as code home rule.”
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) made an amendment to the bill, which was adopted by the House last week, applying the same district election concept to the election of school board members, making the bill less “hypocritical.”
The delegate also tried to amend the bill to remove all district lines and elect commissioners at large for St. Mary’s County as requested by the current county commissioners, but that amendment failed 45-93, according to a legislative update provided to commissioners on Tuesday.
The delegate shared with Southern Maryland News this week he still does not support the bill or the way its been framed as an argument against a “Jim Crow-type system.” Morgan said how it’s been “portrayed is extremely problematic,” and he believes any changes made should rest in the hands of local officials.
While last week the legislation got through its second reading with amendments, Morgan said the bill will go through its third reading late this week and likely get passed to the Senate.
