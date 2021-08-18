A 38-year-old Callaway man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Friday, Aug. 13, for the first-degree murder of his wife.
Judge Joe Stanalonis sentenced Timothy Christian Wagner after hearing a request from defense attorney Bradley MacFee of Baltimore to permit his client to enter the Eligible Person Program at Patuxent Institution in Jessup. However, Stanalonis said he didn't know if Wagner would qualify for the program, which is for some offenders with an intellectual or emotional impairment.
On Feb. 2, 2020, Wagner shot and killed his 29-year-old wife, Felicia Renee Wagner, while she slept. MacFee said Wagner shot her four times.
According to a charging document, Wagner called 911 the night of the shooting and confessed to killing his wife.
Prior to the sentencing, MacFee noted that his client had lived "the picture of a law-abiding life" and didn't even have a speeding ticket. Wagner had a high-level security clearance at a naval base, MacFee said.
Wagner earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and St. Mary's County State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) agreed to not ask for life without parole. A misdemeanor charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony was dismissed.
"This man has got to have some mental health problem. On the surface, we're in Ozzie and Harriet land," MacFee said.
"We retained a psychiatrist," the lawyer said. "He tried to do some due diligence, but he wasn't very successful because there were no records. He never received any mental health treatment."
MacFee said Wagner has a good relationship with his father, but his mother died from alcoholism since the shooting. Another close family member has a serious drug and alcohol addiction problem, MacFee said.
However, Felicia Wagner's mother, Renee Nichols, wrote a letter to the court. "She forgave him outright," MacFee said, adding that she said, "He's a kind person, very friendly and had never seen or heard him get angry."
"She still considers him her son-in-law," MacFee said.
Nichols said Wagner was being treated for depression by his doctor, MacFee said. "I would postulate depression may be the tip of the iceberg," MacFee said.
MacFee said that, to his knowledge, Wagner never raised a hand to his wife before shooting and killing her.
He noted that Nichols said she still loves Wagner, knows he loved her daughter and wants him to get medical help "after he gets out of prison."
After the court hearing, Fritz said Wagner wouldn't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.
MacFee asked for a sentence of 10 to 20 years with the rest of the time suspended.
Prior to sentencing, Wagner said he was "deeply remorseful ... I'm humbly asking for compassion and forgiveness," he said. "She was a special person," noting that Felicia means happiness. "She certainly lived up to her name."
"I much need rehabilitative therapy," Wagner said. "I still can't make sense as to why [he shot his wife that night]."
Stanalonis called the crime "senseless."
"I appreciate the fact [Nichols] has forgiven you, but I also have to protect the community at this time," Stanalonis said.
After the shooting, MacFee said Wagner returned a laptop to his new employer, where he had worked for only a day or two. He was arrested that night in Charles County.
Felicia Wagner, 29, was found “deceased on the couch" and "officers also observed a handgun lying on a chair beside the couch" of their Callaway home, Southern Maryland News reported last year, citing charging papers.
Fritz called it "one of the most horrific crimes I've probably seen in a while," which he said was "a brutal execution of a sleeping person."
As to motive, Fritz called Wagner "a bit socially awkward" and was "thinking he was going to lose his job."
Southern Maryland News reported that, at the time of the shooting, Wagner had recently started working as a cybersecurity analyst at Kairos Inc. in California and had formerly worked for the federal government.