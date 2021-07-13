A Waldorf man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate sexual act with a 14-year-old girl.
Devin Joseph Jameson, 20, was arrested and charged with four felonies related to child pornography and several misdemeanors, including three fourth-degree sex offenses with a 14-year-old, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged offenses took place on May 4 after the victim and Jameson met through the social media app Snapchat.
Jameson allegedly met the victim through the app’s “Quick Add” feature, which “suggests friends you may possibly know based on your current friends,” according to charging documents.
“The victim was at her grandfather’s on May 4, during the day when she messaged Jameson and asked if he would want to have sex with her, to which Jameson replied yes,” charging documents said.
However, according to the complaint, Jameson had knowledge of the victim’s age before they met.
“The victim stated Jameson asked her how old she was and she told him she was 14. He stated that was OK and he could come pick her up any time,” according to the documents.
The documents say that Jameson picked up the victim around 11:30 a.m. and drove her to Pasture Lane, where the alleged inappropriate contact took place.
Jameson is alleged of using the victim’s phone to record a portion of the act, and used the phone to send a copy of the video to himself.
The Charles sheriff’s office obtained the video through a search and seizure warrant issued on June 14, documents said.
Jameson was arrested on July 11, and during questioning he allegedly admitted to engaging in and filming the acts.
Jameson was ordered held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.
