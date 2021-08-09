A Waldorf man who was once employed as a buildings worker in both Calvert and Charles counties has entered Alford pleas to single counts of third-degree sex offense involving a minor child.
On Aug. 2, George Andrew Taylor, 36, entered the plea in Calvert County Circuit Court, five days after making an identical plea in Charles County.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
The allegations were brought to light in December 2019 by Charles County authorities.
A press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stated Taylor allegedly abused the child in both Calvert and Charles counties and is known to the family of the victim.
Investigators learned Taylor had been employed by Calvert County Public Schools. He was previously employed with Charles’ public school system between 2014 and 2018 at John Hanson Middle School and T.C. Martin Elementary School. He also served as junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School.
Police investigators reported none of the alleged assaults occurred on school property in either county.
“In 2019, the child disclosed to her mother that Taylor, a family friend, had been touching her inappropriately,” Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) stated in a press release. “During a forensic interview the child also disclosed numerous instances of inappropriate contact that occurred in Charles County. The most recent incident occurred in Calvert on Thanksgiving Day of 2019.”
Taylor had been free on bond since last April, court records indicate.
Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in Charles County Sept. 23 and in Calvert Sept. 27. A Charles County judge ordered a presentence investigation.
Taylor is represented by attorney Melissa Ann Miller.
The prosecutions of the cases are being handled by Kathryn A. Marsh in Charles County and Rebecca Cordero in Calvert.
Taylor could receive maximum sentences of 10 years incarceration in each county.