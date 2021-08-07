A Waldorf man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Mechanicsville.
Brian Anthony Farmer, 43, was driving a 1990 Buick LeSabre northbound on Loveville Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office states.
The crash occurred around 10:31 a.m.
Farmer was unconscious at the time police arrived and emergency medical staff removed him from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. He was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where he was pronounced deceased.
A passenger, Brenda King, was transported to a regional hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
At this time, it appears that speed was a factor in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108, or rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.