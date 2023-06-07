Kevin Antrum prepared for an extensive clean-up after buying his Waldorf home in 2018. Squatters had destroyed appliances, blackened the carpet and turned the yard into a landfill — but this didn’t deter Antrum from building a fully automated home for himself.
“It was a foreclosure,” Antrum said. “Someone had broken a window out back to get in here. And the carpet was completely ruined. It was like someone was rolling in mud, then on the carpet.”
Back in 2018, 42-year-old Antrum was homeless when he bought the house and slept in hotels or his car. He spent six months renovating before he could move in.
“I had to work and put away as much money as I could to get together to pay for the place,” he said.
Antrum said he spent six years in the Maryland National Guard and is a former marshal for the U.S. Department of Justice. He worked in construction as a steamfitter for a local union and now as security for a building in Washington, D.C.
In the five years since he bought the house, he’s built a brand-new kitchen, transformed the backyard and installed Google Home throughout the house.
“We turned it ‘smart,’” Antrum said. “Hey Google, turn on the sink. Hey Google, turn off the water,” he continued, walking through the house.
The kitchen had only an oven and refrigerator with some patchy paint on the walls when he first purchased the house. A pipe meant for a sink hung to the floor. Since then, he’s installed his own cabinets, automated appliances, a microwave and marble island.
“The theme of the house is ‘maintenance free,’” he said. “It’s smart, so it can meet everyone’s needs. I always say that if I were to sell it, all someone would need to do is bring their Wi-Fi.”
When installing the automation, he pictured the house to be especially ideal for disabled people or busy parents who can control the appliances with only their voice.
What neighbors comment on most is the yard, though.
“A lot of people tell me, ‘Man, I missed my turn because I didn’t recognize the lawn,’” he recalled. “I filled up 12 44-gallon trash bags [while cleaning it]. And they were nothing but beer cans … bottles of Hennessy.”
Jonathan Hawk, who helped Antrum through the renovation, remembers not being able to see the street well before the lawn was cleared.
“it definitely changed,” Hawk said. “It looks completely different. He probably has the best yard in the neighborhood now.”
After clearing the yard, Antrum took down trees that blocked the road and planted a garden on either side of the house. He built a privacy fence after neighbors cut through his yard to get to the street, throwing their trash in bushes along the way.
“I’ve got gardenias, tropical lilies, oriental lilies, African queens,” Antrum said, walking through his gardens.
Since finishing his renovations, he recently sold an award-winning comic book collection and spends time as a "baby grill master."
Antrum thanked God, his parents, his lawyers William Steinwedel and Lindsay Freeman, his real estate agent Anjolene Whaley and the Steamfitters Union Local #602 for helping him through his hardships and providing the skills to renovate the home by himself.