Kevin Antrum prepared for an extensive clean-up after buying his Waldorf home in 2018. Squatters had destroyed appliances, blackened the carpet and turned the yard into a landfill — but this didn’t deter Antrum from building a fully automated home for himself. 

“It was a foreclosure,” Antrum said. “Someone had broken a window out back to get in here. And the carpet was completely ruined. It was like someone was rolling in mud, then on the carpet.”


