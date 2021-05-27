A Waldorf woman and man are facing federal charges for drug distribution conspiracy.
According to a press release from the U.S. District Court in Maryland, Monica Raynette Clark, 31, and Michael Tyrone Scott III, 28, were arrested last week, along with three residents of West Virginia and another from Maryland.
According to the release, through her job as an office manager at pain clinics in Washington, D.C., and Woodbridge, Va., Clark forged prescriptions for oxycodone and oxymorphone.
The criminal complaint alleges, since Clark was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances, she forged prescriptions using prescription pads from the clinics’ doctors, then illegally sold the forged prescriptions to opioid users and diverters, including customers who live in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Clark is allegedly in a romantic relationship with Scott, who assists Clark in selling the forged prescriptions, according to the criminal complaint.
The other four defendants were allegedly customers of Clark and purchased opioid prescriptions for themselves and others.
Law enforcement allegedly discovered text messages between the four defendants and Clark arranging for the purchase of forged opioid prescriptions from July 2019 to April 2021.
The criminal complaint alleges that Clark told an undercover agent to claim a fake work injury in order to receive a professional recommendation for opioid use. Clark allegedly stated, “When you get a free second, go to the emergency room. Tell them you had an accident at work … tell them you are having numbness and tingling in your leg and your foot.” Further, the complaint alleges that Clark later arranged to sell forged prescriptions to the undercover agent.
U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman Marcia Murphy said the Washington, D.C., Spine Care Center closed in August 2019. The Woodbridge clinic, Memorial Care Center, remains open, according to a web search.
The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted.
“Currently, they are not detained but have certain conditions for their release,” said U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Alexis Abbott.
The release states that the overdose crisis continues to devastate states and local communities. Those who need substance use disorder treatment or recovery services can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
