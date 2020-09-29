Want more mussels? Work out to get rivers in better shape

At the bottom of our streams and rivers lives an incredible, yet often unnoticed animal: freshwater mussels.
Mussels are bivalves, a branch of the mollusk family tree; they have two halves to their shell that protect soft body parts. They have no head, eyes, ears or appendages — with the exception of a single “foot,” which they use to burrow into mud or sand. Their internal gills filter food and oxygen from water.
Freshwater mussels strengthen and stabilize entire aquatic ecosystems. Like oysters of the Chesapeake Bay, freshwater mussels filter water for food, removing nutrients and other pollutants from the water. This filtering action improves water quality for fish and other aquatic animals.
In addition, many other animals rely on freshwater mussels as a food source, including raccoons, otters, herons and egrets.
Mussel beds also create habitat for other aquatic invertebrates which, in turn, are eaten by fish. Empty mussel shells are a refuge for crayfish, snails and fish. Decaying shells provide a slow-release source of calcium, phosphorous and nitrogen.
Although their relatively sedentary lives may appear boring, their reproduction and colonization of new areas is quite complex and requires a host fish. The male disperses sperm, carried by currents, to the female, where fertilization occurs. Fertilized eggs are transformed into a larval state inside the female. She then packages the larvae into an enticing lure that will attract a specific fish. When the target fish approaches, the larvae are expelled at the fish. The larvae attach to the fish’s gills or fins and hitch a ride for a few weeks while they continue their transformation into a juvenile mussel.
When the transformation is complete, juvenile mussels drop off the unharmed fish and begin their life as a young adult mussel.
Each species of mussel requires a specific species of fish to reproduce, which means that mussels are also good indicators of the health of their host fish populations. Mussels and fish have a symbiotic relationship — mussels maintain water quality for fish. In return, mussels rely on fish to produce the next generation and colonize new areas.
North America has the highest diversity of freshwater mussels in the world. But within North America, no other group of animals is so gravely imperiled. More than 70% of the 300 mussel species in North America have been in decline for decades. Although mostly sedentary, they can move short distances. They can close their shells to avoid short-term exposure to toxins or other unfavorable environmental conditions. It is the significant, long-term changes to streams and rivers that threaten freshwater mussel populations.
Whether for hydropower, recreation or navigation, dams are a physical barrier, which is a major threat to mussels. Because of their reliance on host fish to complete their life cycle, dams that inhibit the movement of fish also prevent mussels from colonizing new areas upstream and downstream. Depending on the type of dam, water releases may not mimic natural conditions. Instead, unnaturally high releases alternate with unnaturally low releases. Low water conditions are particularly hostile to mussels (and most other kinds of wildlife in the river).
Many kinds of mussels require river bottoms composed of rock, gravel or firm sands. Large amounts of sediment entering streams and rivers can bury gravel and rocky bottoms, smothering the mussels.
Agriculture and development cause eroding soil to run off into rivers. Bridges are also sites of high erosion and sedimentation. The sediment in runoff often carries pesticides with it, which further pollutes the water. Other contaminants such as PCBs, mercury and lead are deposited in waterways from industrial plant discharges. A wide variety of other toxic substances are released from industrial sites. Also, many public and private septic systems empty into our waterways.
Exotic species are an ever-increasing threat to our native plants and animals. For native mussels, the infestation of zebra mussels has had near catastrophic effects. Most likely, zebra mussels (actually more closely related to clams) were introduced inadvertently in the ballast water dumped by large ocean-going vessels. The zebras increase in numbers faster than native mussels and attach to almost any hard surface, including native mussels themselves, where they stifle the latter’s movement, feeding and reproduction.
To conserve freshwater mussels, unneeded dams and other blockages are being removed from streams and rivers so that fish can move upstream and downstream, bringing host fish to freshwater mussels.
Fish hatcheries are experimenting with producing certain freshwater mussel species to stock in rivers with suitable habitat. Many agencies and conservation groups are banding together to restore degraded rivers and streams to support freshwater mussels, fish and other aquatic organisms.
What you can do
• Conserve energy to limit the need for new hydroelectric power plants.
• Limit or cease pesticide use to prevent runoff into nearby rivers and streams. Integrated pest management strategies can replace pesticide use.
• Help control soil erosion by planting native tree and creating vegetative buffers near freshwater areas.
• Remove aquatic weeds from boat trailers and motors after each use to prevent the spread of invasive species such as zebra mussels.