A man from Washington state was injured during a motorcycle crash in St. Mary's County on Saturday, July 17.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said the crash only involved the motorcycle.
Deputies and an EMS crew responded to Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane in Lexington Park at around 12:30 a.m.
The driver was found in a culvert off the side of the road with incapacitating injuries. Due to the severity, the sheriff’s office reconstruction unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
Colby Neal Savage, 24, of Prosser, Wash., was traveling southbound on his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway and struck a telephone pole, according to the investigation. He was transported by helicopter to a regional hospital and was listed in critical condition.
At this time, speed appears to be a factor in the collision, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact sheriff's office Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 79004, or email christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.