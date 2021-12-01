James Ian has experienced plenty of success in life as a singer, songwriter, actor and poet, but he also struggled since being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when he was in his teens.
And to help highlight the struggles those with spinal muscular atrophy, known as SMA, and other disabilities can face on a daily basis, the 39-year-old former Charles County resident released the single “Places” last month.
“The feedback has been beyond what I expected it to be,” Ian said during an online interview Tuesday night from Los Angeles. “It’s a rare disease and I really do hope it shines a light on the [SMA] community.”
“The things I wanna do, I’m gonna make ‘em true,
My will is strong, I knew it all along”
The song was a collaboration of those in the SMA community and also included Grammy-nominated producer Barry Weeks, Universal Music executive Tom Rowland and director Dominick Evans, who also has SMA.
“We just really wanted to show that we’re smart, we’re funny, we’re doing all sorts of things, we have families and loved ones and romantic relationships and all that,” Ian said. “We took all those ideas and I just started writing and crafting the song.”
“Don’t try to box me in, I am here to win,
The life ahead, I haven’t dreamed yet”
The project was sponsored by Genentech as part of SMA My Way, a collaboration to support people impacted by the genetic spinal disease.
“I just really wanted to get it right and say all the things that all the ideas we had talked about,” Ian said of the lyrics. “I knew the message I really wanted to hit on so I just kind of made it from there and tried to incorporate as much as I could from there.”
“I’m proud of who I am, no one I’d rather be, I am worthy of, anything and everything”
Dec. 3 is International Day of People with Disabilities.
“The big difficulty for me was that we wanted to really make the representation of people with SMA and disabilities accurate and honest,” he said. “I was trying to avoid the inspirational stereotypical thing.”
The music was recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles while the music video was shot at the historic Avalon Theater.
“Nobody’s perfect, but you’re worth it, Set the world on fire, it’s your heart’s desire”
Regarding the song title, Ian said that people with SMA or other disabilities are “not really seen in society or heard or just kind of looked past, so the idea for that was, ‘Hey, not only are we here and you should acknowledge us but we’re physically occupying space but we’re doing really cool things in those spaces.’”
The 3 minute, 19 second song video features Ian in various scenes as well as real people who are afflicted with SMA. In one scene, Ian sings in front of a wall covered in snapshots of those who have the disease.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who made this song happen,” wrote Petra the Bookicorn in the comments section on the YouTube page. “As a person with SMA I can’t even express how happy I am that this song exists. … I am going to share it everywhere right now.”
Diana Regan said the song is “inclusive of all people. Each of us has our worth and need to be heard and felt. Thank you all.”
Ian said one individual reached out to him to say the song is helping him through rehabilitation.
“‘Cuz you’re amazing, trailblazing The spark is lit, the next big hit”
According to www.md.org, SMA is a “genetic disease that affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement.” One in every 6,000 babies is born with SMA, and Ian was diagnosed with Type 3 SMA following his freshman year at McDonough High School, though he said it affected him more the following year after a 6-inch growth spurt.
“I really started to notice it was harder to walk up stairs and took a little more effort,” said Ian, who would leave class early so he could take the ramp at the other end of the school.
He said he told just a few friends and his teachers, but still faced hurdles.
“I definitely faced ableism and some barriers for sure,” he said. “I remember going to watch my brother and sister at their basketball games and it’s hard for me to get up, so I wouldn’t be standing for the [playing of the national] anthem and I’d get yelled at [by people]. They wouldn’t even listen to my explanation.”
“Spaces spaces, I leave my mark upon these places, Spaces spaces, you can see it on my face, yeah”
He would also fall down more and while he could still run, he was much slower. By his early 20s he was forced to give up bike riding, basketball and tennis, all of which he loved.
Though there are varying treatments available that slow down the progression of the disease, he said he will have it “all my life in some form or another.”
“I just really want to drive the point home that there is so much diversity in disability and so much talent and creativity and love in the community,” he said. “And I just really want people with disabilities to have the opportunities to follow their dreams. That’s huge for me.”
“I’m not invisible, I’m an original I’m so much more, than what you see or what you bargain for”
To watch the music video, go to www.spacessong.com.
