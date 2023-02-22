This is the second of a two-part series on Maryland invasive species. This article focuses on what can be done; last week’s revealed what’s known about locally invasive species.
If you can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em.
Ever since snakehead fish invaded local waterways in 2004 and became a huge problem, one question was, “What do we do with them now?”
Local restaurants have helped solve some of that by broiling, baking, frying and sautéing them for eager diners.
The Foxy Fish offers snakehead on its menu from April until about October every year.
“It’s very easy to cook,” said Chris Finch, who has been the kitchen manager at the Mechanicsville restaurant for almost a decade. “It’s weird. It’s like chicken. It feels the same way, like firm like that. If I was to pan-sear a haddock there’s a chance that when I take it off the pan it’ll fall apart. Snakehead will never do that. Never.”
When it’s available from local suppliers, the restaurant offers snakehead bites as an appetizer and parmesan-crusted snakehead on its dinner menu.
“I love cooking it. It’s very easy,” Finch said of the fish, which is delivered filleted. “It’s not a delicate fish to work with and it’s doesn’t have much flavor; it kind of takes on the flavor of whatever seasonings you put on it.”
Finch added that while rockfish can have a very fishy flavor, snakehead does not and thus “you wouldn’t even know you were eating it.”
He added that some customers are scared to try the toothy fish, but most customers “love it. It’s one of our most popular specials.”
Blue catfish, another invasive species, are also served at many local restaurants.
“Support local markets and encourage people who harvest them,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Program Manager Joseph Love said. “Take them home and eat them, and be part of that solution.”
But for those invasive species that can’t be served in a restaurant with two sides, there are other options to help control them.
“I think [the public] educating themselves is probably step one,” Love said. “[We need to] make people aware of the species, what they look like and why they’re a problem, and why we shouldn’t just go and dump our aquarium or our pets into the water. So making them aware of those consequences is actually step one.”
He added that a boat inspection process at Deep Creek Lake in Western Maryland to try and prevent zebra mussels from being introduced has been “successful” and said it’s crucial to “make people aware of the laws and what to look for.”
He added that recreational boaters and fishermen should clean their boats before launching into another system to help prevent the transfer of hydrilla while anglers using the invasive virile crayfish as bait should cut the heads off before so that if it escapes it will not survive.
Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust President Frank Allen shook his head when asked about coming out ahead of invasive plants, especially ivies.
“So far we’re losing partly because people are not stopping it,” he said during a recent invasive removal event. “If people would just cut these English ivies out of the trees you would no longer have the seeds.”
Allen added that other issues include nurseries selling such foliage as Bradford pear trees, which he said are “fiercely invasive,” and education.
“With plant species I don’t think people pay a lot of attention because the plants are not trying to get in their house or are a problem for their pets or kids,” College of Southern Maryland Associate of Science Environmental Studies Program Coordinator Rachel Bateman said. “In cases like that I think we’re just less aware. It’s like, ‘If it’s not affecting my life I’m less likely to do a bit of research and look into it.’”
Invasive to tea
At an invasive event at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard last fall, Bateman made soap from English ivy and baskets from invasive vines. Mint was made into tea, bows were made from privet, phragmites were turned into mats and bamboo became bee hotels.
“That’s the biggest thing is education and making that information something the public is interacting with,” she said, adding she recently discovered the DNR has ID cards with its most problematic species. “If we could find a way to get the public to interact with that information, it would be very helpful in trying to control some of these species.”
Bateman was asked if the war can be won against invasive species.
“I think we can control it, but the unfortunate reality is that as long as we continue to travel and birds continue to travel we’re going to continue to have invasive species,” she said. “The important thing is paying attention and making sure that we are on top of these things. I think public education could be better going forward to get more people involved in the process because that’s really when it can be effective.”
“The more times an invasive is introduced to an ecosystem the more likely it will become a problem. So let’s stem that. Let’s avoid the risk and let’s become risk-adverse,” Love said. “We have rules and regulations for these things, and people may not always agree with them, but the rules are there for a reason. And at the end of the day it’s in their best interest that these rules are in place.”
