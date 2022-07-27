There are easier ways to get from Annapolis to Solomons, but arguably one of the more scenic routes is by boat, and participants in this weekend’s 49th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race will be doing just that.
“It’s one of my favorite things to do,” said Rick Loheed, who has scored the race for the past 15 years. “I’ve been a proponent of the Governor’s Cup as long as I’ve known about it, which is 31 years.”
The race, which is the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay, starts in Annapolis Friday afternoon and ends 68.7 nautical miles the following day at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 77 boats registered in the race.
Two shorter versions — a Potomac leg and a Solomons leg — offer alternatives for sailors; a version of the race from Fishing Bay on the Eastern Shore to the college will not be held this year.
The race was not held in 2018 after the opening of the Conowingo Dam produced too much debris, or in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“You just have to go in there and set it all up and get the race starts established and then just enter the times,” Loheed said, referring to www.yachtscoring.com.
Loheed said there are three different rating systems that are used to handicap the boats since the boats are not all one design. The classic handicap system used on the Chesapeake is PHRF, which is for performance handicap racing fleet, while the other two are the Offshore Racing Congress and the Offshore Racing Association or Offshore Racing Rule.
In a 2021 interview, Loheed said weather can play a vital role in how fast the boats will sail down the bay, up the Potomac River and into the St. Mary’s River.
“Oftentimes in [early] August the winds aren’t that great, so a lot of the hardcore sailors look for bad weather because it drives winds,” he said. “Bad weather can be a good thing. [Many years] it’s been a straight southerly which makes it a beat, [which means] you can sail up to 45 degrees off the wind on a good sailboat ... but you can’t sail directly upwind. If you get that [southerly] then you have to zig-zag back and forth all the way down the bay and the wind is driving waves up so there’s going to be pretty big waves.”
During that same interview, Loheed added that the turn around Point Lookout doesn’t mean sailors are out of the proverbial woods just yet.
“The confluence of tides from the Potomac into the largest part of the bay and the tides there can work against the wind to make even rougher conditions,” he said. “I’ve seen years where it’s a beat down the bay and then in the morning the wind dies and shifts to the north and then they have to beat up the river.”
The race begins with starts in Annapolis on July 29 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. — slower boats tend to be in the first group while the faster vessels usually set sail in the later time slot. At the same time, sailors competing in the Potomac leg will set sail from Dahlgren, as will Solomons leg folks.
An awards ceremony, live music and other entertainment is planned at the campus waterfront Saturday afternoon and evening.
The race has suffered one fatality when Steve Bickell was lost overboard on the Elektra in 1994. Bickell’s sailing buddies established an award in his honor that goes to the most improved boat.
Boats should begin arriving at the college at first light Saturday, and good vantage points are Church Point and several other spots on the school’s campus. The official finish line is Horseshoe Bend.
Meanwhile, Loheed will be tracking the boats.
“I wish I could race it instead of scoring it,” he said. “I’ve raced a lot of boats but never in Governor’s Cup. It is on my bucket list.”