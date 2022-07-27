There are easier ways to get from Annapolis to Solomons, but arguably one of the more scenic routes is by boat, and participants in this weekend’s 49th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race will be doing just that.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do,” said Rick Loheed, who has scored the race for the past 15 years. “I’ve been a proponent of the Governor’s Cup as long as I’ve known about it, which is 31 years.”

