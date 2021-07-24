Is there a cure for the post-COVID hiring virus? The flummoxing malady is plaguing local businesses of every size in Southern Maryland and elsewhere at a time when clients and customers have emerged from the sheltering times brought on by the coronavirus.
“It has been difficult finding new employees as so many people are receiving unemployment benefits, plus a federal subsidy,” said Robert Bonner of Caney Creek Catering Company and its spinoff business, Bulrushes restaurant in Prince Frederick. “We get quite a few people who apply, then schedule interviews and they fail to show up. Many have told us that they have to do it to keep their benefits.”
“I would say anecdotally I have heard that many businesses in St. Mary’s County and elsewhere are desperately seeking workers to fill positions,” said Chris Kaselemis, that county’s director of economic development. “I think the services industry has been hit hard, such as restaurants and retail stores. There may be many reasons why there is a shortage. Some may have stopped working during the pandemic to take care of their children who were home from school and they have continued to do so. Some were laid off and have not re-entered the workforce. Some also may have decided to change careers and are now training in other professions.”
Bonnie Grady, president and CEO of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, said members of her organization she has spoken with were trying to be creative in adapting to post-pandemic hiring.
“Maybe they’ve reduced their product line for things that have the most return on investment or maybe eliminating some steps along the way that don’t result in the best return for human capital investment and the financial investment,” Grady said.
“Like many other organizations, The Arc Southern Maryland is struggling to fill our open positions,” said Renee Seigley, the regional organization’s director of development. The Arc, which aids Southern Maryland citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has had a struggle filling its ranks of employees since the intrusion of COVID-19.
“Dire” is how Seigley described the need for willing, qualified workers. “We have more openings than we normally would,” she recently told Southern Maryland News.
“We need people at various levels,” she said. “We have standards that we can’t overlook. The pandemic resulted in people leaving to take care of families."
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Seigley estimated The Arc has “over 100 openings” and the organization’s strategy has included events such as a drive-thru job fair, “which did produce some applicants,” she said. “We have also spent much more on marketing and outreach in an effort to create awareness about our career opportunities and bring candidates to our website to apply. People who join our team will have the opportunity to make a career out of really making a difference in the daily lives of the people with disabilities whom we support throughout Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. We offer extensive training, competitive compensation and a top notch benefits package.”
“We have been marketing virtually and in person during vendor events to grow our team of caregivers, certified nursing assistants and registered nurses,” said Lisa Height-Gross of Care Senior Services Inc., a Prince Frederick-based business which provides in-home care for the elderly. “We are finding that even after scheduling an initial Zoom interview, the applicants do not show up for the initial interview. We’ve had people take applications from our vendor events and even call to follow up regarding the position, but [they] don’t follow through with applying or the interview process. We are consistently networking with other nonprofits in the community via Zoom and it seems that all of us, despite being in different industries, are struggling to hire.”
Height-Gross said her company has found it “extremely difficult” to find and hire registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.
Within the ranks of the region’s retail, the enhanced unemployment benefits offered to the jobless has adversely impacted those businesses looking to hire.
“Significant” is how Jon Hardesty, Leonardtown Food Lion manager, has described the impact.
“It’s been a mess,” Hardesty said. “When you get people back to work they don’t want to stay. I’ve never seen anything like it in 20 years. We’ve increased business because of the pandemic.”
Hardesty explained to Southern Maryland News that a remodeling of the Leonardtown grocer, which began last year amid the pandemic, was completed in early July. While the store needed about 150 employees to be adequately staffed, only 130 employees are currently on staff.
Not every employer is singing the post-COVID blues, though. Traci Langley, the night manager of Dollar General in Leonardtown, told Southern Maryland News the store was fully staffed with eight workers.
“There’s not a really big effect, I don’t think,” said Langley. “The staff is still willing to work, keep their distance, sanitize and keep clean.”
“We have so many opportunities to grow,” said caterer Bonner, who noted the clamor for catered events is now growing. “So many people would like catering or food trucks for events, but unfortunately we do not have enough staff to cover the events.”