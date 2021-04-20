A White Plains man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threatened a man outside the Gold Mine Saloon with a gun on Friday, April 16.
Police responded to call about a fight in progress at 1 a.m. that day. They arrested Robert Maurice Queen, 30, on felony and misdemeanor assault charges, along with four gun-related offenses, one ammunition charge and drug possession.
Queen allegedly got into another man's vehicle, pointed a gun at him, said he was going to kill him and ordered him to drive. The man drove 10 yards but stopped and said he couldn't drive because he was drunk, the document states. Queen also allegedly left a handgun in the center console of the man's vehicle.
When Queen was arrested, an officer allegedly found a white powder in a pants pocket that is suspected to be cocaine. It measured 6 grams with a street value of $600.
At the time of his arrest, Queen had a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender that was for two convictions for sexual solicitation of a minor.
Queen's bond was set at $50,000 on April 19. He also faces two felony charges from May 30 of last year for stealing a vehicle and theft, and has a $1,000 bond in that case.
Queen was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison for each solicitation on July 30, 2010, with all time suspended except for 70 days. However, Queen violated his probation and on Dec. 15, 2017, Circuit Court Judge Amy Bragunier gave him an amended sentence of three years in jail.
Queen's attorney, Cynthia Frezzo, petitioned for a reduction of sentence on March 3, 2019, but that was denied. In her letter, Frezzo said Queen was 19 at the time of the solicitation offenses and thought his victim was 18, although she was only 13. Frezzo said Queen did not groom the victim nor coerce her.
A preliminary hearing was set for the April 16 alleged assault incident for 2:30 p.m. on May 14.