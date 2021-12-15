A White Plains man was sentenced in St. Mary's County on Dec. 7 for rape.
Zachary Ryan Shirley, 27, who also had a Mechanicsville address in the court file, was sentenced to five years with three years and six months suspended for a felony third-degree sex offense. He was given credit for 228 days served. The remainder of his term will be served in the St. Mary's County Jail, according to the sentence by Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis.
Shirley was charged with raping a woman on Nov. 25, 2020.
He pleaded guilty as part of an Alford plea, which states the prosecution has enough evidence to support a conviction.
Three misdemeanor charges were nolle prossed as part of the agreement, including fourth-degree sex offense, inhibiting testimony and obstructing justice, the latter two for allegedly threatening harm to the victim if she reported the crime. The fourth-degree sex offense was for allegedly kissing the woman's neck, according to the indictment.
Shirley will be on five years of supervised probation upon his release and will be registered as a Tier 2 sex offender. He was authorized for work release and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Man given three years for loaded handgun in vehicle
In a separate case, Nathan Javon Allen, 20, of Lexington Park was given a three-year sentence for having a loaded handgun in a vehicle with all time suspended except for 306 days served in jail. He was also sentenced to one year with all time suspended except for 306 days served, which will run concurrent with the former conviction. The convictions are a misdemeanor and traffic offense.
On Sept. 8, 2020, police responded to the 45100 block of First Colony Boulevard in California to the report of a handgun in vehicle. Allen attempted to flee the scene, but struck another vehicle in the process, according to a charging document. A loaded handgun was found in Allen's vehicle.