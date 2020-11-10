As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, Calvert County District 2 candidate Antoine White looked to be elected to an open seat on the school board.
White — who faced a challenge from a candidate who suspended her campaign but still garnered thousands of votes — was ahead 53% to 43.2%. In addition to Dawn Keen, who essentially dropped out of the race, a write-in candidate in the race, Jana Smith Post, would receive only 3.8% if she took every write-in vote that was cast in the race, according to preliminary election results.
"I keep checking it," White said Tuesday of the results. "It seems like ... I will be the winner."
White said he's already been talking to some current board members. "I'm ready and anxious to get started," he said, noting a swearing-in ceremony would take place in January.
In the District 1 school board race, incumbent Dawn Balinski was ahead of challenger Chad Leo, 57.1% to 42.1%.
Balinski again this week could not be reached for comment.
Leo said he was humbled and grateful to those who voted for him. "While the campaign has ended, my efforts and commitment to education and the stakeholders will continue," he said.
District 3 incumbent Inez Claggett was well ahead with 94.7% of the vote against a write-in challenger, Tiffany Thompson.
Voter turnout in Calvert County was at 71.8%, according to calculations by Southern Maryland News based on the state election department's website.